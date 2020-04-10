Woman unleashes racist rant against Vietnamese restaurant owner at Kroger parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A business owner was shocked when a woman in a parking lot in Kroger unleashed a racist rant.

The video was recorded at the Kroger parking lot on Buffalo Speedway and obtained by ABC13 on Wednesday.

Sammi, owner of the Vietnamese restaurant Vietopia, said that she had heard a stir outside the company and had gone to investigate. It was then that Sammi heard and saw the woman in the video yelling at her husband and other employees.

RELATED: Coach’s Repeated Use of Racist Remarks Under Investigation In FBISD

Sammi recorded the woman, who then shouted profanity at her. In the video, the woman, seen pushing a shopping cart, is heard shouting: “Get out of our country!”

She goes on to say, “You! Get out of the United States, ugly [expletive]”

ABC13 spoke to Sammi over the phone, who said that she had done her best to remain silent during the incident.

“They will say what they want,” she said. “It hurt me so much. They hate us, and all we do is work all day.”

Sammi said she and her husband are working overtime and have to move their business to a new location this month. She said that before the coronavirus pandemic, they had already signed a new lease.

Sammi also mentioned that sales were down 80% and said that the hate rant was only insulting the injury.

“It’s already a difficult time for us small business owners,” said Sammi. “We are suffering. I think they need to be more educated. There are all kinds of people. You cannot do that, if you have common sense, you cannot treat people that way. It is just mean. “

SEE ALSO: Racist Leaflets Posted on Rice University Campus

Sammi and her husband continue to provide takeout services and hope their new location will be as efficient as the original.

“We have to keep going,” she said. “That’s the thing. We have to keep going.”

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.