Woman suffers fatal heart attack at funeral of mom who died from coronavirus

A 32-year-old British woman suffered a fatal heart attack while attending the funeral of her mother with coronavirus, according to a report.

Laura Richards, 32, started feeling chest pain Tuesday while her mother, Julie Murphy, 63, was buried in Atherstone Cemetery in Warwickshire, according to The Sun.

Richards’ sister Lisa Green said that she, her husband, and other sister Kelly Murphy had made desperate attempts to administer CPR, taking turns to keep the woman alive before the paramedics arrived.

But despite their efforts, Richards, who had underlying health conditions that affected his heart, was declared dead in hospital, the newspaper reported.

“Everyone was really upset and Laura said she was dizzy and had chest pain,” Green told the media. “We thought it was just anxiety at first, but I called 999.”

Richards’ half-sister Sadie, 45 – who was unable to attend the funeral because she has had a kidney transplant and is at high risk for coronavirus – said her daughter was one of the few parents who attended the service.

“They were lowering my mother into the ground and Laura suddenly said,” I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, “said Sadie to the Sun.

“But nothing could be done. She had a massive heart attack, “she said. “Losing your sister at your mom’s funeral is like a horror movie. She was only 32 years old. “

Murphy, who suffered from multiple sclerosis and dementia, died on March 15 after contracting COVID-19 in a nursing home. She was buried next to her husband, who died in 2012, the media reported.

Richards was buried next to his mother – with only five people present due to the lock rules.

“We had to wear masks when we saw mom in the hospital just before her death, and I think it really moved Laura to see her in this environment,” said Sadie.

“She hadn’t left home before the funeral. The loss of mom must have really affected her,” she added. “I think her body abandoned her.”