Wisconsin Parks Close After Crowds Ignore Social Distancing Rules

Clouds of nature lovers flocked to the great outdoors of Wisconsin and flouted the social distancing mandates during the coronavirus crisis, forcing authorities to close dozens of parks across the state on Thursday.

Governor Tony Evers has ordered the parks department to close 40 Wisconsin state parks, forests, recreation areas and other natural areas until further notice, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Evers accused the closure of “unprecedented crowds, trash, vandalism” in the parks, saying the decision was made “by an abundance of caution to protect health and safety and help smooth the curve,” the newspaper said. .

“I wanted to keep state parks open to the public during this difficult time, which is why outdoor activities are listed as a core activity under the Safer at Home order,” said Evers.

“Unfortunately, the increasing difficulty in ensuring compliance with social distancing, the decrease in cleaning supplies and the garbage disposal are some of the challenges facing our state park staff.”

Park officials said popular sites such as High Cliff, Lapham Peak and Devil’s Lake all experienced record attendance in the first two weeks of the month.

The governor warned that more state parks could be closed if the public did not follow social distancing guidelines.

“We must respond to growing public health and safety concerns and protect the Wisconsinites,” said Evers.