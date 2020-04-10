Will Trump forgive the `` Tiger King '' Joe Exotic? He would consider it

If Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” is seeking forgiveness from President Trump, he’d better stand in line. Behind, you know, a global health crisis.

It seems that, perhaps because he’s president, Trump hasn’t had time recently to watch the blockbuster Netflix show.

But in a sign that the coronavirus is testing us all, a reporter who apparently had nothing better to ask POTUS asked the random question “Tiger King” during a White House briefing on Wednesday, setting off an explosion of disbelief on the social networks of those who were watching on television.

“One of the biggest successes of the coronavirus, apart from these briefings, was a Netfix show called” Tiger King, “” said New York Post reporter Steven Nelson.

“The man who stars in this is a former zoo owner who is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He begs your pardon, saying he was wrongfully convicted. Yesterday your son jokingly said that he was going to defend it, and I was wondering if you had seen the show and if you had any ideas to forgive Joe Exotic. ”

“What son?” Replied Trump, ignoring most of the question. “It must be Don. I thought it was Don. That’s what he said? I don’t know, I don’t know. “

The president then asked what the exotic was for. As fans of the series know, the man also known as Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage was convicted by the Federal Court of two counts of murder for hire and a myriad of charges linked to the murder of some of his tigers. On March 17, Exotic sued the federal government for $ 94 million, including alleging that he had been found guilty of perjury and perjury.

Trump briefly joked with Nelson and others in the White House press room.

“Do you think he did not do it? Are you on his side? Do you recommend a pardon? As a reporter, you are not allowed to do so. You would be criticized,” asked Trump. to the Post reporter. Then he turned his attention to CNN’s usual sworn enemy Jim Acosta and asked, “Do you recommend a pardon?”

Journalists would not commit any recommendation for forgiveness, which is understandable, and Acosta said he was not going to weigh on “Tiger King”.

“I don’t think you would,” said the president, just before Acosta admitted that yes, he actually liked Joe Exotic.

Busted! Jim Acosta watched “Tiger King”.

“I’ll take a look,” joked Trump (?) About the pardon.

Then everyone took over, and it was back to business as usual. Besides, Donald Trump Jr. thought it was hilarious.