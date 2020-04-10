Why stores might start taking customer temperatures

Some have started taking employee temperatures to keep sick workers at home. But that does not protect employees of sick customers.

This is why a number of stores plan to take the temperature of customers before they enter. Public health experts say this is a prudent measure: grocery stores are one of the few public spaces still open. Millions of Americans visit them every day and come into close contact with store employees.

“If they decided to deploy such a program to their employees, assuming that it would prevent infected people from being in their stores, I don’t see why it would not also be rolled out to customers,” said Dr. Luciana Borio, former director of medical preparation and biological defense at the National Security Council under President Donald Trump and former acting chief scientist at the FDA. “Even a modest benefit can be useful when our public health options are so limited in the absence of diagnostic tests, large-scale contact tracing capacity or vaccine.”

Matthew Freeman, Associate Professor of Environmental Health and Epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, said it “makes sense for companies to take buyers’ temperature to protect employees and customers , but what would be the answer if someone actually had a fever? An action plan is essential. ”

In the United States, only a few stores take customer temperatures, including one chain in Connecticut and Pennsylvania “To protect our customers, employees and the community, we will begin temperature testing using non-invasive thermal imaging cameras at our entrances,” said City market in Atlanta. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher “will be discreetly informed by a qualified member of our staff, and we will find an alternative for your purchases.” However, experts recognize that this policy comes with its own challenges, including how to shop for feverish buyers and how to help them get treatment if they are sick. Borio said it would be an “imperfect method” and warned that it has limits, especially since some people may have coronavirus but has no symptoms or fever, and people can take anti-fever medications to get screened. John Logan, professor and director of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University, said it would be logistically difficult to implement. “Verifying buyers’ temperatures would help protect both grocers and buyers, but it is likely that not all buyers would agree with this and would require a major effort on the part of the chains if we were to considers the huge increase in the number of many of them experiencing, “he said. Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Walmart, told reporters last week that the government should order the company to start taking customer temperatures. “This is obviously a step in a whole area of ​​public policy confidentiality issues which should come with clear government directives,” he said. “It is not up to us to resolve, in my opinion.” Health exams Large retailers and grocers have been criticized by some workers and security experts for their slowness in taking aggressive action during the crisis. In the United States, at least five grocery store workers have died from the coronavirus. “They have been reluctant to take action, even if it makes sense from a public health perspective, which may scare off buyers,” said Logan. “For example, many chains were reluctant at first to allow employees to wear masks, but most have given it up.” Companies have strengthened security measures in the face of the worsening crisis, by adopting measures such as plexiglass at cash registers, signs reminding customers of social distancing and one-way aisles to reduce crowded lanes. Some limit the number of customers that can be in a store at a time. Grocery chains are also pressuring government officials to appoint grocery store workers as emergency personnel, which would give them priority access to personal protective equipment such as masks and virus tests. Walmart, WMT (( Amazon AMZN (( Home Depot HD (( Kroger KR (( Walgreens WBA (( and the grocery chain Bi-Lo have announced that they will start looking for fevers in stores and warehouses.said Monday it had started temperature controls at its distribution centers several weeks ago and is starting to expand the temperature controls associated with its stores.will perform temperature checks for employees of distribution centers and other facilities, but not all of its stores. The Americans with Disabilities Act generally prohibits medical examinations. While measuring the temperature of workers is generally considered a medical examination, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said employers can measure workers’ temperatures to protect themselves from the “community spread” of coronavirus. Neither the Centers for Disease Control nor the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Department of Labor has published guidance to employers on their recommendation to control employee temperatures. At Walmart, any employee whose temperature is above 100 degrees is sent home for medical attention, if necessary, but will be paid to report. Walmart is sending infrared thermometers to all of its stores and warehouses, which could take up to three weeks. Walmart managers and team leaders who have completed HIPAA training will take workers’ temperatures, a spokesperson said. At Amazon, including its Whole Foods stores, “anyone with a temperature above 100.4 ° F recommended by the CDC will be asked to return home and return to work only after three days without fever,” said said the company in a press release. blog article last week. The National Retail Federation, which represents the industry, has not said whether companies should take their customers’ temperatures. He said businesses are “doing everything they can to keep their associates and customers safe.” Controlling worker temperatures is one of the most draconian policies that companies have implemented. But experts say that even this precaution is not strict enough because the virus is spreading and more and more workers are getting sick.

