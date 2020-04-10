White House to test journalists for coronavirus before briefings

White House reporters will soon know if they have the coronavirus when they show up to attend daily briefings with President Trump.

Journalists with so-called “difficult passes” are seated a few steps from the commander-in-chief at press conferences and are allowed to roam the offices of the west wing behind the podium before and after briefings to speak to the attachés about hurry.

“The White House medical unit will provide COVID-19 tests to all participants in the White House press conference,” wrote president of the White House Correspondents Association, Jon Karl, of ABC News, in an email sent Thursday to association members.

“This is happening today in light of yesterday’s news that a member of the White House press service who was in the White House on Tuesday is showing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. We hope to have that person’s test results later today, “wrote Karl.

Journalists must arrive at the White House before 3:30 p.m. or 90 minutes before the scheduled briefing time. A quick result test that takes 15 minutes launched last week. Trump did the new test himself.

Before the rapid results test, an uncomfortable test involving deep exchange in the sinus cavity was necessary, the results taking up to several days with laboratory treatment.

A statement from the White House Press Office said: “As a precaution, the White House Medical Unit will perform a COVID-19 test on all members of the press who plan to participate in the briefing of the task force d ‘today, including correspondents, photographers and technicians. These tests will be conducted confidentially in a vacant lower press office. “

The journalist with symptoms has not been identified. Earlier, a false alarm for a White House reporter prompted the correspondents’ association to impose restrictions on the information booths to reduce the risk of infections. This reporter tested negative.

Another reporter, Hunter Walker of Yahoo! News tweeted last month that he has a suspected COVID-19 case, but has not been tested. Walker wore black gloves and a face mask during a recent White House briefing, but theorized on Twitter that he may have contracted the virus in the briefing room.

Last month, the White House Medical Unit began testing the temperatures of journalists who attend White House briefings. An employee of the Chinese public channel China Central Television (CGTN) had a fever on the first day of the temperature tests. Access to the White House was denied, but private medical providers refused to test him for the virus, a colleague told The Post.

The White House coronavirus coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, has repeatedly said that Washington, DC, will become a new viral hotspot, citing an increasing number of cases. Nationally, the virus has infected more than 450,000 people and killed approximately 16,000 people.