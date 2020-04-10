After the story was published, Pence’s office authorized the reservation of director of disease control and prevention centers, Dr. Robert Redfield, for CNN town hall on Thursday evening on the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci has also been booked for “New Day” on Friday.

Previously, Pence’s office, which is responsible for booking public servants on networks during the pandemic, said it would only allow experts like Fauci or Dr. Deborah Birx to appear on CNN if the network televised the part of the White House briefings which includes the vice-president and other members of the coronavirus working group.

CNN often only streams the Q&A session of President Donald Trump, which sometimes includes healthcare officials.

After Trump leaves the podium, CNN frequently withdraws from the White House briefing to discuss and Verification of the facts what the president said. A CNN executive said the network generally reverts to such programming due to the long duration of the full briefing which includes Pence, which can last more than two hours.

CNN, however, aired the vice-president's portion of the briefing Wednesday evening. In any event, Pence's office refused for several days to make the country's main healthcare providers available to CNN in the past seven days. "When you cover briefings with health officials, you can expect them to come back in the air," a Pence spokesperson told CNN on Thursday. Fauci, Birx, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and general surgeon Jerome Adams have all appeared on NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox in the past week, despite the fact that broadcast networks have generally not covered briefings that included the vice president and health officials. But the vice president's office had blocked all CNN appearances since Thursday evening. The vice president's office refused to make it available to him or anyone else on Thursday. Fauci has appeared on the past five weekly CNN town halls with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Until the publication of this story, the vice president's office refused to make it available to him or anyone else on Thursday. The White House made two non-health care officials available to CNN last week. Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared in "State of the Union" Sunday and Peter Navarro appeared on Anderson Cooper on Friday and "New Day" on Monday. Trump has rejected CNN's repeated requests for an interview, instead appearing only on Fox News for softball interviews repeatedly during the national emergency. A CNN spokesperson declined to comment on the story. Correction: A previous version of this story misrepresented the number of CNN town halls in which Dr. Fauci appeared.

