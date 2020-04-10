What you need to know about coronavirus on Friday April 10

Q: What is collective immunity?

A: Dr Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said that we should not seek to achieve Dr Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said that we should not seek to achieve “collective immunity” – a strategy to strengthen the immunity of a population by exposure – in the absence of a vaccine. But without a better understanding of why the virus kills some, and not others, it is too risky to let it spread through communities tirelessly. “We want to prevent as many infections as possible – complete cessation. The goal is never to let that go. We want to prevent as many infections as possible, and thus reduce the number of people who progress to a serious and critical illness and die, “said Van Kerkhove CNN World City Hall

WHAT’S IMPORTANT TODAY

The American economy is collapsing

The United States is already in recession and will remain so during the first half, according to a new influential survey of 45 economists.

American companies have cut jobs at an alarming rate. Another 6.6 million people filed unemployment benefits last week – bringing the number to 16.8 million for the past three weeks alone.

Economists Hope Economic Aid Plan And Government Policies Federal Reserve – including $ 2.3 trillion in additional loans announced yesterday – will soften the blow a bit.

How it is inside a Hong Kong quarantine camp

Life in the 40s of the Hong Kong government is like a mix of school, camp and prison, Tara Mulholland writes Lei Yue Mun Park, a green holiday village that has been transformed into an isolation center.

Until recently, rapid public health measures appeared to have brought the city under control, with fewer than 10 new cases registered each day. But when the so dreaded “second wave” broke out, the measures were tightened.

EU finally accepts aid package

European finance ministers finally approved an aid fund of up to € 500 billion to deal with the economic crisis.

But the process to get here was difficult: countries like Italy, Spain and Portugal criticized other members for not facilitating access to pooled funds, while the Italian Prime Minister said that the he future of the European project was “in danger” due to the bloc’s failed response.

Sweden refuses to lock

Sweden has adopted a controversial strategy, described by the country’s foreign minister, Ann Linde, as: “No locking.” Restaurants, playgrounds and schools remain open, and the country is counting on the Swedes to “take responsibility for themselves,” said Linde.

The approach caught Trump’s attention. The American president said that Sweden “suffered very, very seriously” and suggested that the Nordic country followed the theory of “collective immunity”. Swedish officials opposed the criticism, saying Trump was “wrong.”

ON OUR RADAR

Some scientists are currently studying 100 year old vaccine for tuberculosis as a possible way to fight the new coronavirus.

The absence of air pollution caused by the lock means that people in India can see the Himalayas for the first time in “decades”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in “very good spirits” after being withdrawn from intensive care in a London hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday for worsening symptoms of coronavirus.

Ten million students in China face the toughest ordeal of their lives – a grueling ordeal college entrance exam – in the middle of the pandemic.

First Lady Melania Trump shared a photo of her wearing a cloth mask – a CDC recommendation that the President himself chose not to join.

Former President Barack Obama had this warning for mayors in the face of the epidemic: “The biggest mistake each of us can make in these situations is to misinform.”

BEST TIPS

You don’t know how to make, wear or clean your own masks at home? Dr. Sanjay Gupta demonstrates.

There is no need to cancel the vacation due to the pandemic. Here are some tips for celebrating Easter and Passover This weekend.

It is easy to feel helpless in the face of widespread suffering and difficulties. here is a guide on how to help safely at home.

TODAY’S PODCAST

“Breathe deeply. Because it is a disease that literally tries to steal our breath. And to remember that breath is to remember again that we are human and that we survive.” – Rev. Jennifer Bailey, Founder, Faith Matters Network