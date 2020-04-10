What Giants Safety Strategy Is Likely To Be In The 2020 NFL Draft

It can be argued that the Giants need free starting security and they need to find that player in the 2020 NFL draft. Their starter last season, veteran Antoine Bethea, was released and, even if Bethea in her 14th NFL season didn’t have much impact, he started each game and played more shots than any other defense player, making her absence something to consider.

Currently, the lineup Giants have a proven safety position starter, Jabrill Peppers, who has completed his first year with the injured reserve team with a broken back. Peppers were part of Odell Beckham Jr.’s trade with the Browns, a player the Giants insisted that the game be included in the package, and the jury is still not convinced of the importance of an NFL safety Peppers – a first round choice in 2017 -.

Submit your questions about the Giants here to receive an answer in a future letter

After Peppers, it’s picking thin until finding your running mate in high school. There is a “minus” here. It’s a thin pick unless Julian Love, Notre Dame’s 2019 fourth-round pick, is the guy. Love only gained the confidence of the previous coaching regime at the end of its rookie season and ended up making five starts. Peppers and Love could work together, but imagining this duo as a response to the back of the defense takes on pink glasses. The only other possible option on the list is Sean Chandler. Michael Thomas, the highly respected veteran and captain of the Giants last year, is still unsigned and is on the market.

Extracting security in this project is very likely. The best of the peloton is Xavier McKinney of Alabama, unless the eye of the beholder sees Grant Delpit of LSU as # 1 this year. One or both could be available to the Giants in General Classification # 36 at the start of the second round. Depending on the orientation of the Giants in the first round, McKinney’s landing would be a welcome surprise for them, as he could leave the board in the middle or at the end of the first round. Five years ago, the Giants took over security for Alabama in the second round and Landon Collins proved to be a good choice, but he was not renewed after the expiration of his contract and the Redskins have given a mega-deal.

In the intermediate rounds, Ashtyn Davis (California) or Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota) may be interesting options, or Geno Stone (Iowa) or K’Von Wallace of Clemson on day three. Expect the Giants to add security at some point.