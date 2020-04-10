WH working group studies immunity certificates against coronaviruses

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, said Friday that Americans’ certificates of immunity had been discussed at White House meetings, according to a report.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, says on CNN that the idea that people carry such certificates to prove that they have tested positive for antibodies could “have some merit in certain circumstances.”

“It’s one of those things we talk about when we want to make sure we know who the vulnerable are and not,” said Fauci, adding that antibody tests will be available soon.

The best infectious disease expert added that antibody testing will be important for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

“If their antibody test is positive, strategies can be formulated to find out if they are at risk or vulnerable to reinfection. It would be important for health care workers, for frontline combatants, “he said on the network.

“In a period of about a week, we will have a fairly large number of tests available,” added Fauci.

He noted that tests on people who currently have COVID-19 and antibody tests will be done simultaneously.

Fauci also predicted that there will be many deaths over the next week – but “deaths tend to lag behind the drivers of the epidemic”, and there should be fewer hospitalizations and d intubations.