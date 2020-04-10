‘West Side Story’ cast stays online while coronavirus is locked

When you’re a Jet, you’re a Jet… all the way from your first Broadway glimpse to your last Zoom call.

Like all Broadway shows during the coronavirus pandemic, the revival of the classic musical “West Side Story” went dark on March 12, just three weeks after the opening night, with performances now expected to resume sometime. after June 7.

But the tight-knit young actors of “West Side Story”, many of whom debuted on Great White Way, have stayed close thanks to technology.

“I think it’s a blessing that we have the ability to communicate with each other in such a simple way,” says Dharon Jones, who plays Riff, during a video call with six other actors: Shereen Pimentel, Yesenia Ayala, Kevin Zambrano, Kevin Csolak, Gabi Campo and Satori Folkes-Stone.

“Like, I can hit Kevin [Csolak]and I’ll know how it goes in 30 seconds, “says Jones.

“We haven’t done all the casting yet [on Zoom]Adds Csolak, a Jet, from the company of 50 people. “Because there are so many people.”

This massive ensemble is spread across the country right now, from North Carolina to New Jersey and California. And, while staying in touch, they also use their break for personal discovery.

Pimentel, who plays Maria, is at home in Los Angeles, enjoying his free time trying to make big changes in his life.

“I came to a place where I wanted to transform a bit,” she says. “Let’s put aside all the art – singing, everything… finding the joy of being a person.

“So I cut a bang, dyed my hair and did a lot of things that I don’t do.”

However, the entire cast is eager to return to the stage of the Broadway Theater to dance at the gymnasium and rumble under the highway.

“I am thrilled to be doing America again because it is the hardest number ever because it is so athletic,” said Ayala, who plays Anita. “Especially being so sedentary right now, it looks like it’s going to be such a rush.”

Zambrano, who plays a shark, says that he aspires to something that you cannot get away from society: a call to the curtain. “Once we turn around and face the audience and bow, it will be super special,” he said. “Almost like an opening night again.”