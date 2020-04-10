Watch the “SNL” veterans in this quarantine-inspired sketch

If your days seem long and not very exciting, some veterans of “Saturday Night Live” are there to laugh dramatically.

In Wednesday night’s home episode of “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon and fellow quarantined comedians Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell put on ridiculous wigs and absurd accents for a parody titled “The Days of Thought longer in our lives. “

The 4-minute soap opera on video chat was inspired by – you guessed it – home support and social distancing from the coronavirus crisis.

“Vanessa, what is it?” It looks like you have a very big juicy secret to tell me, ”asks the blonde Fallon (who played Winston) to his girlfriend, Vanessa (Wiig).

She admits that she is cheating on him with her brother. A dismayed and confused Fallon gasps and retorts: “How could you? We are all removed from society and quarantined. Was it via Skype or something like that? “

“It was through Skype or something like that, yes,” says Vanessa.

But it is not the brother of Winston Alejandro (Ferrell) with whom Vanessa cheated. Was it his “other long lost brother” Montgomery, also played by Ferrell? It wasn’t him either. It was with Winston’s “the other, the other brother”, Fontaine (Ferrell again).

While more twists and turns take place throughout the comedy skit, the veterans of “Saturday Night Live” sometimes can’t quite stay together, especially when Ferrell’s hilarious costume changes. At one point, Wiig randomly throws a blonde wig and a fuzzy scarf and becomes Melinda Charmin, the heir to the fortune of Charmin toilet paper.

And in the form of a real soap opera, “The Longest Days of Our Lives” ends on a cliffhanger.