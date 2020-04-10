Watch the entire CNN town hall on coronaviruses

Task Force Warns Of Other Hot Spots In The United States

Health officials say how we act today could define how we live for the foreseeable future. CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss what we have learned about coronavirus and what we still need to discover.

CDC Director Redfield Answers Viewers’ Questions

CDC director Robert Redfield talks with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta about what needs to happen before the United States can reopen.

He recovered from a coronavirus, now his plasma could help others

Anderson Cooper of CNN and Dr. Sanjay Gupta speak with Jason Garcia, a recovered coronavirus patient whose plasma is used to treat current coronavirus patients.

Magic Johnson on the impact of Covid-19 on the African-American community

NBA legend Magic Johnson talks about living with HIV and the impact of the coronavirus on the African American community with CNN Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

WHO doctor answers questions from viewers

Anderson Cooper of CNN and Dr. Sanjay Gupta meet with Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization technical lead for the Covid-19 response.

Pastor Rick Warren

Pastor Rick Warren, author of “The Purpose Driven Life”, speaks with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the impact of Covid-19 on the Easter holidays.

Messages of hope

Anderson Cooper of CNN and Dr. Sanjay Gupta share uplifting news about patients with coronavirus who have recovered from the disease.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/535HM4wUl30/index.html

