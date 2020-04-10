Walmart sells 329 million rolls of toilet paper in five days

The toilet paper comes out of Walmart shelves so quickly that the retailer has sold enough in the past five days to give every American a roll, CEO Doug McMillon said on Friday.

This suggests that customers have recovered some 329 million rolls of TP as panic purchases against coronaviruses continue to hit the giant chain of department stores.

McMillon urged buyers to go to stores regularly rather than stocking goods, as Walmart works with its suppliers to keep the shelves in stock.

“There are a lot of feeds to come, but if everyone could manage and buy from week to week rather than stocking up at this point, it would be useful for everyone”, McMillon said on “TODAY.”

Walmart’s food supplies are in “good shape” but the company has struggled to maintain a stock of hand sanitizer, which it is providing to its employees in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, said McMillon.

“We are working to put it on the shelf, but as soon as we do it, it is gone,” he said.

Sales of toilet paper have skyrocketed in recent weeks, as blockages aimed at stopping the coronavirus have prompted consumers to source supplies. Sales in the United States rose 845% on March 11 and 12, after increasing 51% in the previous two weeks, according to figures from NCSolutions published by the Associated Press.

Walmart has pledged to hire 150,000 hourly workers until the end of May when buyers flooded stores. The shopping spree was a boon for large retailers, including Costco, which reported a 12.3% increase in comparable sales in the five weeks ending April 5.