Utah Governor Orders All Adults Entering State To Disclose Travel Plans

The ordinance, which takes effect Friday morning, applies to all adults, regardless of how they enter the state. The governor’s office said Thursday that visitors will receive instructions on how to save their travel plans via an automatic text message upon arrival in the state.

“I am impressed with the extraordinary things the Utahns do every day to help each other stay safe and stay at home. In the past few days, however, we have seen a slight increase in travel on our roads,” said Herbert in a press release.

“We must limit our trip to essential purposes only. Our goal is to trace potential Covid-19 cases among incoming travelers.”

Other states also implement measures to limit travelers to their states. Texas has a mandatory 14-day auto-quarantine for anyone traveling from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans; Rhode Island has issued a similar warrant for anyone traveling to New York State or anyone who has been to New York in the past 14 days; and Florida has also made a 14-day auto-quarantine mandatory for travelers arriving in the Sunshine State from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut airports. Yet Herbert remains one of the few remaining American governors who resisted the issuance of a stay at home statewide order – rather favoring a directive “stay at home, stay safe” which, he says, sets a more positive tone. “These guidelines should not be confused with an on-site shelter order,” said his instructions. This approach goes against the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, who has repeatedly said that he does not understand why each state has not issued a residence order for home. “I don’t understand why it doesn’t happen,” Fauci told CNN’s Anderson Cooper during CNN town hall on coronaviruses earlier this month. In response, a growing number of governors have called for a unified state-to-state front to issue residence orders. “Our message is:” What are you waiting for? “” California Governor Gavin Newsom told CNN about the governors who did not follow. “What additional evidence do you need? If you think this will not happen to you, there are many evidence points across the country; indeed, in the rest of the world.”

