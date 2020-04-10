Utah Governor Orders All Adults Entering State To Disclose Travel Plans

The ordinance, which takes effect Friday morning, applies to all adults, regardless of how they enter the state. The governor’s office said Thursday that visitors will receive instructions on how to save their travel plans via an automatic text message upon arrival in the state.
“I am impressed with the extraordinary things the Utahns do every day to help each other stay safe and stay at home. In the past few days, however, we have seen a slight increase in travel on our roads,” said Herbert in a press release.
“We must limit our trip to essential purposes only. Our goal is to trace potential Covid-19 cases among incoming travelers.”
“These guidelines should not be confused with an on-site shelter order,” said his instructions.
This approach goes against the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, who has repeatedly said that he does not understand why each state has not issued a residence order for home.
In response, a growing number of governors have called for a unified state-to-state front to issue residence orders.
“Our message is:” What are you waiting for? “” California Governor Gavin Newsom told CNN about the governors who did not follow.
“What additional evidence do you need? If you think this will not happen to you, there are many evidence points across the country; indeed, in the rest of the world.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/gO4LYYlwpdo/index.html