USS Theodore Roosevelt now has 416 cases of coronavirus following captain’s fire

The U.S. Navy confirmed Thursday that 416 crew members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier docked in Guam, have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases jumped 130 people in one day and more than 1,000 tests are still pending.

On Wednesday, the Navy released a statement that 93% of the crew had been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, resulting in 2,588 negative results and 286 positive results. Over 2,000 sailors aboard the ship were then moved to a base on the island, which is American territory.

“As the tests continue, the ship will keep enough sailors on board to maintain essential services and disinfect the ship in port. There have been no hospitalizations,” the Navy said on Wednesday. The next day, a sailor was transferred to hospital and placed in intensive care, according to the Navy.

Pentagon officials warned Thursday the ship’s epidemic would not be an isolated incident for the Navy, The Associated Press reports. “It is not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind problem,” said General John Hyten, vice president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “We have too many ships at sea. … Thinking it will never happen again is not a good way to plan.”

The USS Roosevelt still has 1,164 coronavirus tests pending, according to Hyten.

At the same briefing, Assistant Secretary of Defense David Norquist told reporters that the Department of Defense understands that coronavirus could be a long-term problem in the military, and said that some ships may have to be quarantined before deployment.

“We will have to change and adapt because even in the next few months, the virus will not go away,” said Norquist. “We will have to be able to operate in a COVID environment.”

The situation aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt first attracted attention after its captain, Brett Crozier, got out of his chain of command and sent a memo to more than 20 people asking for help and describing the disastrous conditions of the carrier – when only dozens of sailors had tested positive. This note quickly made its way to the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the story March 31.

In his memo, Crozier suggested that most of the 4,000 crew members on board be removed from the vessel and placed in 14-day individual quarantine, in accordance with guidelines recommended by the CDC to prevent infection. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” he wrote. “If we don’t act now, we can’t take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors.”

Crozier was then relieved of his command by the Navy. Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, said he had fired Crozier after losing confidence in his ability to lead under the stress of coping with the viral epidemic. Modly then severely criticized Crozier in front of her crew.

In an address obtained by The Chronicle and the website Task and objective, Modly can be heard telling sailors that Crozier was either “too naive or too stupid“to steer the ship if he thought an alarming memo he was broadcasting would not go public.

however, Modly has resigned Tuesday, a day after the recording of him denigrating the ousted captain went public.

The Crozier crew cheered him on leaving the ship after being dismissed.