USS sailor Teddy Roosevelt found unconscious, transferred to intensive care

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Teddy Roosevelt’s sailors has been at the center of controversy that led to the resignation of Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly on Tuesday.

Modly fired the captain of the aircraft carrier Brett Crozier, after the leak of a memo in which he implored the Navy officials to evacuate the ship urgently to protect the health of its sailors.

Modly then flew to Guam and commented to the sailors, criticizing Crozier as “stupid” for not understanding that the memo would be leaked to the media and suggesting that the captain had himself fled. Modly’s trip to Guam cost the Defense Department about $ 243,000, according to a navy official.

The sailor tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was found unconscious on Thursday. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the US Navy hospital in Guam, the navy said in a statement Thursday.

On Wednesday, 97% of Theodore Roosevelt’s crew were tested for the virus and 416 sailors tested positive, according to the Navy, accounting for more than 20% of all coronavirus cases across the military American. “We have tested almost the entire crew now. We still have about 1,000 tests to report. But 3,170 negative tests, 416 positive, 187 symptomatic, 229 asymptomatic. We still have 1,164 results pending,” said the vice. -President. The chairman of the joint staff, General John Hyten, told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday. “Unfortunately, this morning we had our first hospitalization with a single seafarer,” added Hyten, saying that the crew members who had been moved ashore and placed in solitary confinement were checked by military medical personnel twice a day. day. “We hope that this sailor recovers, we pray for him and his family and his fellow passengers,” he said. Hyten said the U.S. military needs to plan for these types of epidemics in the future as the Department of Defense tries to cope with the effects of the pandemic. “I think it is not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind problem. We have too many ships at sea, we have too many deployed capabilities. There are 5,000 sailors on a door – nuclear powered aircraft. ” Thinking that it won’t happen again is not a good way to plan. What we need to do is figure out how to plan for these kinds of Covid environments, “said Hyten. Nearly a week after Modly fired Crozier, the Navy evacuated only 2,329 of the 4,800 sailors from the aircraft carrier. The Navy initially said it plans to move 2,700 sailors ashore by April 3. Officials say the process has been slowed due to testing, as the Guam government requires seafarers to test negative before they can be transferred to hotels on the island. Hyten said the target of 2,700 had been reached on Thursday, almost a week late.

