US already in recession, 45 economists say

Economists predict a sharp and short recession for the first half of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic “severely restricts economic activity,” according to the National Association for Business Economics survey.

Economic growth likely fell 2.4% in the first quarter, according to NABE, and will drop 26.5% in the second quarter.

The US job market will also be hit as the coronavirus epidemic shuts down businesses. The NABE says the unemployment rate should reach 12% by the middle of the year, while the United States could lose 4.58 million jobs in the second quarter.

This job loss will weigh on spending, one of the main drivers of the US economy. Consumer spending represents around 70% of economic growth.