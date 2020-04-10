Up to 150 members of the Saudi royal family may have a coronavirus

According to a report released Thursday, nearly 150 members of the Saudi royal family were infected with the coronavirus, sowing fear in the hearts of powerful leaders of the authoritarian kingdom.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – the 34-year-old heir, widely regarded as the real power behind the throne – and his ministers were placed under quarantine for safety near the Red Sea, while his father King Salman, 84 years old, is in administrative segregation near the city of Jeddah, the New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, King Salman’s nephew, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, was placed in intensive care after contracting the fatal disease, citing doctors and relatives. The 70-year-old man is the governor of Riyadh.

Saudi princes are said to have caught the pathogen while traveling in Europe – and the health calamity likely played a role in the country’s decision to announce a ceasefire in Yemen on Thursday, according to the Times.

Up to 500 beds have been prepared for members of the royal family and their loved ones at King Faisal Specialty Hospital, as the pandemic rages, a memo quoted by the newspaper said.

“The guidelines must be ready for V.I.P.s across the country,” wrote hospital operators, adding that ill staff will now be treated in a less elitist hospital to make room for the royal family.

A total of 41 deaths from the virus and 2,795 cases were reported in the country on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“If it affects the family, it becomes an urgent problem,” said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, an expert on the Saudi royal family at Rice University.

Saudi Arabia declared a two-week ceasefire with Yemen on Thursday, which has been fighting Iranian-backed rebels on behalf of the president since 2015.