University of Liberty calls for prosecution of journalists

The University of Liberty is prosecuting criminal intrusion charges against two journalists who reported that the Evangelical College was partially open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. has filed charges against Alec MacGillis, a reporter for ProPublica, and Julia Rendleman, a photographer for the New York Times, for allegedly entering the private campus of Lynchburg, Virginia.

The school has been criticized for inviting students to return to campus after the spring break – when virtually all other universities have closed to stop the spread of the virus.

Falwell argued that Liberty wanted to be available to international or other students without emergency accommodation options.

He said journalists entering the field without permission from the coronavirus “hotspots” were a security concern.

“When people come from known hotspots, we think we owe it to our students and parents not to let this happen,” said Falwell on Thursday. “The only way to send the message is to let them know that they will be prosecuted.”

Virginia’s magistrate Kang Lee signed arrest warrants for Class 1 crimes against the two journalists, punishable by up to a year in prison.

Richard Tofel, President of ProPublica, said it was important to shed light on a decision that could endanger the health of more than 100,000 enrolled students.

“It seems useless to take action against the trespass charges,” said Tofel.

Both outlets focused on community concerns about the opening of the campus. the ProPublica room, “What does it look like on one of the only university campuses still open in the United States?” was released on March 26.

the History of the Times, “Liberty University Brings Back its Students, and Coronavirus Fears, Too” was published a few days later on March 29.

The reporter who worked for the Times was not charged because Liberty University could not find eyewitness accounts of their presence on campus, said Fallwell.

“We are disappointed that Liberty University decides to make a criminal case and prosecute a freelance journalist because its officials are not satisfied with the media coverage of the university’s decision to convene courses in the middle of the pandemic “Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said. .

Liberty went on the defensive after the Times aired, disputing reports that nearly a dozen students were ill with symptoms of COVID-19. The university said that only one student who does not live on campus had a positive result.

Murphy was standing by the account.

“We are confident in the accuracy of our reports,” she said.

With post wires