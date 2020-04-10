Universal Studios Hollywood will not open until at least May 31

The coronavirus pandemic forces Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort to remain closed until May 31 at least, extending the previous opening schedule by six weeks.

The theme parks closed on March 14 and had previously announced that they would remain closed until the end of March. Less than two weeks later, Universal Studios said the parks would remain closed until April 19 at least.

The extension until at least May 31 also applies to Universal CityWalk, the shopping district next to Universal Studios Hollywood and the hotels of Universal Orlando Resort.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park also closed on March 14 and have also announced plans to remain closed until the end of the month. Disney officials have since declared that Anaheim’s parks will remain closed until further notice.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia, as well as Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park will remain closed until mid-May, according to the parks’ websites.

The Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced that they will extend the expiration date of this year’s annual passes for a period equivalent to the number of days the parks are closed.

Walt Disney Co. rescinded an earlier policy by advising Disney pass holders who made monthly payments that they would not have to make payments while the parks are closed.

Universal has stated that tickets purchased from March 14 to May 31 will be extended for use until December 18. Annual passes will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed and monthly payments are suspended.

As of April 20, almost all of the workers at Universal and Universal Orlando Resort will receive 80% of their salary and will be asked to adjust their work schedules accordingly, Universal said in a statement.

A small group of Universal Theme Park workers will continue to work their regular hours and earn 100% of their wages, but all part-time hourly workers will be on leave starting May 3, the company said. Health benefits will be extended to workers who currently benefit from them.

“All of these team members are on our minds – and while we don’t know when, we can’t wait to get them back to work someday,” Universal Studios said in a statement.

Disney said it would pay its theme park employees until April 19.

Earlier this month, media giant Burbank announced that it will start laying off workers “whose jobs are not needed right now,” starting April 19. The company did not specify the number of workers who would be on leave.