Universal leads on-demand movie experience as `` Trolls '' streams

So far, the ranking of film purchases and rentals suggests that audiences are flocking to films that otherwise would have taken much longer to reach them at home.

But do studios make the kind of money that would make up for lost ticket sales significantly?

Going through the Fandango charts, for example, and you find movies whose theatrical release has been cut, including “The Invisible Man”, “Onward” and “Sonic The Hedgehog”. Each of these titles was released in February or March, shortly before the cinemas closed.

In fact, eight of the top 10 titles from FandangoNow, the online ticket seller’s video-on-demand service, are films that would likely have been released in theaters without the coronavirus that is shutting down the industry worldwide.

Still, actual purchase rates remain closely monitored information, so it’s hard to know which studios are actually earning and whether that’s enough to fuel the practice in the future. “It is difficult to accurately assess their rental prospects, since these films which would have been in theaters have a captive audience at the moment. There is certainly a market for it, but it is currently very inflated”, Jeff Bock, a senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations, said CNN Business. “That said, a multi-level release schedule, depending on how the movies take place in cinemas, is long overdue. We might see some of these changes instituted based on the amount of data collected by the studios and the negotiation that Hollywood does with the exhibitors. “ These questions arise at a time when “Trolls World Tour” lands on request on Friday. The title Universal – a sequel to the 2016 animated film “Trolls” – was slated to hit theaters on Friday, with the original grossing nearly $ 350 million worldwide. Universal said in a statement last month, he made his films available at home because of “current circumstances,” which “made viewing our films more difficult.” With cinemas closed, “Trolls World Tour” is still being shown on the big screen in 25 cinemas this weekend. At this point, the studios could be make the most of a terrible situation – recover part of their investments in these films, while compensating to a small extent the sudden loss of income from their businesses. Comcast CCZ (( belonging to Universal tries to be creative with the marketing around the film, seeking to reproduce part of the theatrical experience by making a downloadable “Watch at Home Party Pack” available, including various play activities for children. “‘Trolls World Tour’, without going through the traditional theatrical release and going straight to VOD, is a monumental moment in the history of cinema,” said Bock, adding that without the sudden stop caused by the coronavirus ” , that would certainly not happen anytime soon. ” “ Disney DIS (( , for its part, announced that another upcoming children’s film, the live-action “Artemis Fowl”, would be go directly to its streaming service, Disney + . The film, based on a series of fantasy novels, was due to air in May. At the same time, the studios have shifted theatrical release dates on most of their major titles – from “Mulan” to the next sequel to “Fast & Furious” – until later this year or 2021, reflecting that they still prioritize the box office, and perhaps more specifically, need from this source of revenue to justify the production of successful titles. “I think Comcast will say it’s a temporary solution, but depending on how the numbers are jostling, it could certainly be the straw breaking the back of the camel in terms of the future of theatrical distribution,” said Bock. . Bock added that blockbusters will likely continue to play in theaters, but that there are arguments in favor of budget-friendly genre films – including animated films directed at young families – to switch to streaming. The extent of this will likely depend, in part, on what the studios learn from this forced experience. “Make no mistake, there are a lot of things to do on the” Trolls World Tour, “” said Bock. “And you thought it was just a disposable suite.”

