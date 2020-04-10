Unclaimed coronavirus victims may be buried on Hart Island in New York, officials say

Homemade masks set up at Leticia Bartelle Lorenzoni, a frame designer, in Los Angeles, California, on April 1. Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images

The effectiveness of homemade masks is “not possible to assess” yet, the national academies of science, engineering and medicine said in a letter to the White House on Wednesday.

The National Academies have provided advice on the country’s recommendation that people should wear homemade masks to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus when an individual is asymptomatic or presymptomatic.

How the masks work depends on how they are made, the quality of the production, and how the person follows other precautionary behaviors, the letter says.

How the coronavirus spreads: Researchers believe that Covid-19 is spread mainly through large droplets, such as when someone coughs or sneezes. But it is also believed to spread through invisible droplets, as small as 5 microns – and even smaller bioaerosol particles – which can be expelled when an infected person breathes.

It is not known to what extent these tiny particles can spread the disease.

Studies on the effectiveness of homemade masks are limited: An unpublished study has shown that the thicker masks work better, but a mask tested was so thick that it “would cause great discomfort” and could cause the wearer to faint.

There have been no studies on the adequacy of homemade masks, the letter said. An ill-fitting mask may leak. And if a person sweats, moisture could trap the virus and become a potential source of contamination.

Another experiment with masks made from sweatshirts, t-shirts, towels, scarves and fabric masks found that they reduced the low level protection against nanoparticles from breathing someone one, but not against aerosolized infections.