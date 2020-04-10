UCLA lands top transfer to Kentucky Johnny Juzang

Johnny Juzang was a regular at the Pauley Pavilion while being wooed by some of the best college basketball programs in the country as a local high school prospect, attending UCLA games and training while learning about players.

Now he can call them his teammates.

Juzang announced on Twitter Thursday that he is in the process of being transferred to UCLA after spending his first year in Kentucky in a move that could significantly strengthen the Bruins’ backcourt.

“UCLA has always been the school of his dreams,” said Juzang’s father, Maxie, in a telephone interview, “so it’s almost like he’s coming back to his dream.”

Johnny, a 6’6-inch goalie who played at Studio City Harvard-Westlake High, averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game as a Kentucky reserve, but started to thrive late in the season. He made 10 of his last 20 three-point attempts and scored 10 career-high points in 33 minutes in a win over Florida.

Juzang entered the transfer portal after the season in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, offering the opportunity to get closer to home while playing for a team he has always loved. He had seriously considered UCLA out of high school but didn’t have much time to build a relationship with newly hired coach Mick Cronin and his team before choosing Kentucky last spring.

“It’s a crazy time in the world right now, and with this current pandemic, I think being close to home, close to family and friends is so important,” Juzang wrote on Twitter. “I can’t explain how excited I am to play for Coach Cronin and UCLA. Growing up in Los Angeles, 15 minutes from Westwood, I always followed UCLA and dreamed of playing at the Pauley Pavilion. Bringing a title home is something that motivates me like nothing else. “

Juzang added that he would request a waiver for immediate eligibility. He will join a growing list of newcomers to the Bruins which also includes Las Vegas playmaker Trinity International School Daishen Nix and Rancho Cucamonga Etiwanda High shooting guard Jaylen Clark. The Bruins currently have a spot in the lineup, but could add more if players leave for the NBA.

Whenever Juzang makes his debut at home, he thinks he has a large contingent of family and friends in the stands.

“To think that we can go to every home game and potentially even some of the other Pac-12 games is just amazing,” said Maxie Juzang.