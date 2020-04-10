Uber to supply masks to drivers and deliverers

Uber says it will ship “tens of millions” of face masks to drivers and delivery people around the world in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The hailstorm will send half a million masks alone to American drivers in the cities hardest hit by the global pandemic, the company said in a blog post. New York – which surpassed all other countries in the world on coronavirus cases on Thursday – will receive the first shipment of masks.

The masks will come from around the world, but the initial order will come from a Chinese company that usually manufactures electronics but has rotated to manufacture personal protective equipment.

“We have ordered tens of millions more masks and expect them to arrive in other cities and regions of the world in the coming weeks,” said the company’s blog, adding that supplies were limited. , health care needs being a priority.

OTC demand has stopped in most American cities, with a majority of Americans currently in a foreclosure form. But Uber said it had seen a significant increase in restaurant food deliveries during the pandemic, in part due to its Uber Eats service which waived delivery charges.

The coronavirus infected 1.4 million people and killed 85,000 worldwide, including nearly 16,000 in the United States on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Uber announced that it would begin shipping disinfectant aerosols for its drivers to the United States.

With post wires