Uber has been updating its coronavirus payment policy for a month to include certain drivers with pre-existing conditions

“Part of what we are trying to do now is adapt to changing circumstances and respond to the very legitimate issues raised by drivers and delivery people,” said Uber spokesperson Matt Wing. , at CNN Business. He said the previous policy and implementation “did not go smoothly because we went very fast, which means we made mistakes. We are not alone in this problem”.

Although the policy now seems more inclusive, there is a big potential downside for some of its more active pilots, which Uber acknowledged in its blog post. The company places more restrictions on the amount of financial assistance it distributes. With the update, he set maximum payments per person, which vary by location. In Los Angeles, for example, the maximum amount is $ 459, but in Columbus, Ohio, it is $ 244 and in Rio Grande Valley, Texas, only $ 136. The minimum payment is $ 50. The company will now review the last three months of a driver’s history to determine payment instead of the last six months.

To apply, a worker must have made a trip or delivery within 30 days before seeking help from Uber, the company said.

Lyft, on the other hand, said it based its financial aid on the last month of a driver’s activity on the platform. The company told CNN Business this week that drivers who spent an average of five hours per week in the previous four weeks are entitled to $ 250, while drivers who worked an average of 37.5 hours or more in the same period would be entitled to $ 1,000 $. The current policy, which does not cover those with pre-existing conditions, is in effect until April 10, when Lyft said it would re-evaluate the program.

Uber, whose previous policy was set to expire on April 6, said it had paid more than $ 3 million in financial support to workers in the United States as part of the effort, but declined to say how many had applied.

For those with pre-existing conditions who have tried to apply before but have been refused help, the company told CNN Business that it re-examine the complaints submitted between March 15 and April 10, before the deployment of the updated policy. The company said these people would not be required to meet the new maximum payment limits.

Some workers have previously complained about wait times for processing requests. Uber said it aims to process requests within seven business days and that drivers will be suspended while claims are investigated, regardless of the outcome. The company said: “As circumstances change quickly, we can also change this approach, including the amount of aid granted and the criteria, as conditions change.”