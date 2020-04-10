Ty Burrell helps restaurant workers affected by coronavirus closures

“Salt Lake City has been hit twice, the Covid crisis and also a series of earthquakes,” said Burrell. “About 15,000 [restaurant workers] are unemployed right now. ”

“I was a waiter when I started, I was a terrible and terrible waiter but I was a waiter,” he said. “Unemployment is really difficult for this industry anyway because your life is mainly tips … they are often part-time employees with no benefits, so they are a particularly vulnerable part of our population.

Burrell spoke to CNN the morning after the finale of the emotional series of “Modern Family”. He said he had watched with his family, but it was actually the first time his young daughters had seen the show.

“They are 8 and 10 years old. We just felt like we were waiting for them to be a little older,” said Burrell. “Most of this stuff comes out to them anyway. But also it was just weird for them to watch daddy on TV … it was really fun. In fact, it lightened the mood for my wife and I to make them laugh at everyone’s ridicule. It sort of helped the melancholy aspect of saying goodbye to the show and my fictional family. “

As for speculation about a potential “modern family” spin-off, Burrell said has no news about it but he would personally watch a show following the characters Cam and Mitch.

“I think there is certainly room for a spin-off,” he said. “It wouldn’t be our family. For me, the most logical is Mitch and Cam. I don’t know any details about it, but I could see a spin-off with them or with Hailey and Dylan for sure. I think it makes sense. It wouldn’t be a stretch and it wouldn’t be inorganic, I don’t think. “

For now, Burrell’s focus is on giving where he can and spending time with his family.

“I’m working on a couple of different things, but I was planning on taking about a year off of all kinds of stuff in front of the camera,” said Burrell. “The silver lining spends time with my family that I didn’t get quite as much before.”