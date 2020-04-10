Two books remind us of Vince Lombardi, Bill Belichick

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi, by David Maraniss, 1999 (Simon and Schuster)

Belichick: The creation of the greatest football coach of all time, by Ian O’Connor, 2018 (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

One of my fascinations as a sports fan has always been what thrills a successful head coach, which has led me to devour books on legends such as Red Auerbach and John Wooden, Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, Joe McCarthy and Joe Torre, Bear Bryant and Scotty Archer.

This will double for the main men in the NFL, and these are compelling readings on the pair generally regarded as the finest and most complex coaches in professional football history.

Washington Post journalist and editor Maraniss, Pulitzer Prize winner, delves deeply and far beyond the sound clips frequently attributed to Lombardi, the legend of the Packers, such as “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing”. It presents a nuanced and detailed representation of Lombardi which takes us through its roots of Sheepshead Bay, its ascent within the framework of the seven historic blocks of Granite from Fordham, its days at West Point and with the Giants, its five NFL titles over a period of seven years with Green Bay, including the first two Super Bowls, and his death from colon cancer in 1970. (The championship trophy, of course, now bears his name, much like a famous rest stop from New Jersey Turnpike).

O’Connor, meanwhile, uses many insightful interviews – but not with the coach himself – to paint Belichick as much more complex than just the former defensive coordinator kept for the Giants and Jets who has become the genius hated and hooded in this It’s been 20 seasons now – and six unprecedented Lombardi trophies – alongside the late Tom Brady with the Dynastic Patriots.

Note citation: “Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he’s fed up with him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him. – A 2018 source from author Ian O’Connor, two years before Brady arrived in New England to sign with Tampa Bay.

Boot blows: 4.6 out of 5