Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen placed in solitary confinement

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, has been placed in solitary confinement in a federal prison in New York State where he is serving a sentence for violating the laws on the financing of electoral campaigns, according to his lawyer and two sources close to the case.

Cohen, 53, was transferred to a special housing unit at Otisville Federal Correctional Facility on Wednesday, a disciplinary section of the prison, sources said.

So far, Cohen has been housed in a minimum security camp in Otisville, about 70 miles northwest of New York.

One of the sources said that Cohen was placed in segregation after another detainee complained about his use of the Internet.

“I understand that a verbal dispute over the use of the telephone caused SHU to be temporarily placed pending an investigation. I don’t know, however, who caused the altercation, or whether the actions taken were factually or legally appropriate, “Cohen’s lawyer Roger Adler said in an email to Reuters.

A former Cohen representative, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.

The Federal Prisons Office said it could not comment on the situation of each detainee.

Cohen, who once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for directing secret payments to pornographic star Stormy Daniels and playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have relations with Trump. Trump denied meeting.

In March, Cohen argued that he should be released from prison early due to the coronavirus epidemic and the risk of contracting COVID-19, the life-threatening respiratory disease caused by the virus.

American district judge William Pauley in Manhattan denied the claim in a scathing order.

“Ten months after his imprisonment, it is time for Cohen to accept the consequences of his criminal convictions for serious crimes which have caused serious institutional damage,” the judge wrote on 23 March.

Adler said in an email that he sent a letter on Tuesday asking for a compassionate release for Cohen despite Pauley’s order.

Adler called the discipline “hiccup” in the process and said he hoped that Cohen would be returned to the general prison population when “all the facts are known”.

Cohen is eligible for release in November 2021.