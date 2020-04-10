The Trump administration has banned the shelter from nearly 10,000 Mexicans and Central Americans after the southern border closed during the US coronavirus epidemic last month.

People have been “deported” to Mexico and refused asylum in accordance with guidelines established by President Trump when he stopped spurious trips across the border on March 21, customs and protection officials announced Thursday American borders.

Mark Morgan, the ministry’s acting commissioner, said the changes were not about immigration.

“What is happening right now is a public health crisis caused by a global pandemic, which has resulted in a national emergency declared by this president to protect the health and safety of all Americans in this country,” said said Morgan.

The administration has closed the country’s two borders under a law authorizing the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ban foreigners if their entry creates “serious danger” to the spread of communicable diseases.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said “the touchstone of this order” is to limit the health risks associated with detaining migrants in crowded border patrol stations.

Although border officials may direct migrants to additional checks in the form of less asylum if there is a “reasonably credible” fear of being tortured at home.

Under the policy, refoulés are transported to the nearest border post while officers minimize interactions to limit the risk of exposure to the virus.

“If someone is deemed to have the appropriate level of fear, these will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis,” said acting Morgan, CBP chief Thursday.

CBP reported fewer than 100 people in detention, a drastic drop from more than 19,000 last year.

The United States has reported more than 463,000 cases of coronavirus, the largest in the world. Mexico reported 3,181 cases, while Canada reported 20,654.

