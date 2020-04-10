Trump seeks ‘big bounce’ in economy after coronavirus crisis

President Trump, who told voters that the US economy will come back to life “like a rocket” after the coronavirus crisis ends, looked forward to a “very big rebound” on Friday.

“This week, in just 4 days, we experienced the biggest rise in the stock market since 1974”, the president said in a tweet. “We are very lucky for the very big rebound when the invisible enemy is gone!”

In another tweet, the president said Congress should approve a funding measure to help small businesses without additions – while a partisan skirmish in the Senate put an end to a GOP effort to speed up its passage.

“The Democrats are blocking a $ 251 billion increase in funding for small businesses, which will help them keep their workers. It should only be for this reason, without additions “, Trump said.

“We should have a big four phase of infrastructure with payroll tax cuts and more. Big economic rebound! ” he added.

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked legislation to prevent layoffs during the coronavirus epidemic.

The move means that Congress will not adopt an extension of the cash-strapped paycheck protection program until next week at the earliest.

The Senate adjourned until Monday after Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) Objected to a unanimous vote.

The program provides businesses with up to 500 employees – and with exceptions – loans to cover payroll and overhead. Loans will be canceled if they do not fire workers.