Trump seeks ‘big bounce’ in economy after coronavirus crisis

by April 10, 2020 Top News
Trump seeks 'big bounce' in economy after coronavirus crisis

President Trump, who told voters that the US economy will come back to life “like a rocket” after the coronavirus crisis ends, looked forward to a “very big rebound” on Friday.

“This week, in just 4 days, we experienced the biggest rise in the stock market since 1974”, the president said in a tweet. “We are very lucky for the very big rebound when the invisible enemy is gone!”

In another tweet, the president said Congress should approve a funding measure to help small businesses without additions – while a partisan skirmish in the Senate put an end to a GOP effort to speed up its passage.

“The Democrats are blocking a $ 251 billion increase in funding for small businesses, which will help them keep their workers. It should only be for this reason, without additions “, Trump said.

“We should have a big four phase of infrastructure with payroll tax cuts and more. Big economic rebound! ” he added.

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked legislation to prevent layoffs during the coronavirus epidemic.

The move means that Congress will not adopt an extension of the cash-strapped paycheck protection program until next week at the earliest.

The Senate adjourned until Monday after Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) Objected to a unanimous vote.

The program provides businesses with up to 500 employees – and with exceptions – loans to cover payroll and overhead. Loans will be canceled if they do not fire workers.


Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/10/trump-seeks-really-big-bounce-in-economy-after-coronavirus-crisis/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Spain "is not yet in a de-escalation phase", warns the Minister of Health

Spain “is not yet in a de-escalation phase”, warns the Minister of Health

April 10, 2020
Paint your life: transform your favorite family photo into a beautiful handmade portrait

Paint your life: transform your favorite family photo into a beautiful handmade portrait

April 10, 2020
115-year-old Supreme Court opinion that could determine rights during a pandemic

115-year-old Supreme Court opinion that could determine rights during a pandemic

April 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *