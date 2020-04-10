Trump claims more than 2 million coronavirus tests have been done in the U.S. and says mass testing is unnecessary

“I report today that we have passed two million tests in the United States,” Trump said at the White House Coronavirus task force press conference, adding that the tests were “highly sophisticated and very precise”.

“I think the important clarification is that we should consider the number of cases per 1 million people and consider a rate of people tested and not the absolute number,” said Jennifer Horney, founding director of the epidemiology program at the ‘University of Delaware. “The absolute number of tests is not very significant.”

The Trump administration has been widely criticized for lack of a testing system across the country identify patients with coronavirus and monitor the spread of the epidemic. As testing has intensified in recent weeks, the absence of an aggressive testing regime at the start of the epidemic has led to accusations that the government has missed a chance to reduce the speed and extent of pandemic in the United States. The United States is now the world leader in the number of reported cases.

And although the number of tests administered continued to increase, all of the laboratories evaluating these tests could not keep up.

Quest Diagnostics, one of the country’s largest commercial laboratories, has facing a backlog of coronavirus tests which has exploded in the past two weeks and delayed results for up to 10 days. At the end of March, the laboratory had approximately 160,000 orders for coronavirus tests pending processing, or about half of the 320,000 test orders that the company had received to date.

So many people with symptoms compatible with coronavirus find it difficult to get tested – including healthcare workers such as nurses – we still do not know how the country will emerge from its current state. Many states operate under the home stay regime, and the federal government recommends strict social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

At Thursday’s briefing, CNN President Jim Acosta asked the President if the United States would return to normal without putting in place an adequate testing system, potentially through national testing and surveillance . Trump seemed to interpret the question as asking whether the entire American population would be tested for the coronavirus.

“We want to have it and we will see if we have it. Do you need it? No. Is it a good thing to do? Yes. We are talking about 325 million people and it will not happen because you can imagine, and it will never happen with anyone else either, “said the president. “Other countries are doing it, but they are doing it in a limited form. We will probably be the leader of the peloton.”

Trump also suggested that there would be “massive tests” in “certain regions” of the country.

Later in the briefing, Vice President Mike Pence will not say if there are enough coronavirus tests currently available to reopen the country.

When Acosta asked if the United States had the ability to test for Americans to feel comfortable going back to work, Pence largely ignored the question, but when pressed, the vice president said declared: “We are moving towards this moment every day”.

He went on to say that a decision to reopen the country will be made by a combination of factors.

“First, we are at the end of the coronavirus for most large communities,” said Pence. “Another element of this is that we have therapies for Americans to take medicine if they contract the disease. Another element of this is CDC advice to public institutions, big and small businesses on how to get themselves drive safely and responsibly. And testing is one of them. ”

Pence added that tests are being intensified daily across the country and that surveillance tests are being performed in addition to diagnostic tests.