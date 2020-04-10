Trump attempts to rapidly advance pandemic

Health experts have warned that some areas will be more advanced than others by the end of the month.

Trump’s business team has had several meetings with him where they have advised that even if the economy does not open at the same time, the administration should at least announce an estimated timeframe with advice on how to bring it back. economy to normal, according to CNN. Kaitlan Collins, Kevin Liptak, Jim Acosta and Vivian Salama.

Some members of the President’s team have begun to weigh guidelines on when states can return to normal, including a sustained period of 14 days with reduced cases and hospitals returning to pre-conditions crisis. Read more here.

(Lack) of Trump’s authority

However, just as it was not clear that he had the power to close the country, it is not clear that he has the power to reopen it – especially not when it is local officials and businesses and individual institutions that would take the risk of relaxing too soon.

Remember: Federal government directives on shutting down businesses and restricting rallies were only recommendations, and decisions about how and when to reopen the country will be primarily the responsibility of the governors who have issued restraining orders. mandatory home stay.

Public opinion matters

Regardless of any decision by the White House, Americans will have to feel comfortable going back in public for the economy to “reopen”.

CNN / SSRS poll published Wednesday has shown that 60% of Americans say they would feel uncomfortable resuming their regular activities if the social isolation directives were lifted after April 30, the current expiration date of Trump’s recommendations.

The president and officials of the country must respond if they are willing to exchange a return to the routines on which tens of millions of people depend for a likely substantial increase in the rate of infection.

The other issue today

The United States now reports more than 454,000 known cases of coronavirus and more than 16,000 deaths. Still, there is hope that social distancing will work, according to health experts, with models predicting fewer deaths as the pandemic subsides.

New York, which is the epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic, has experienced its lowest daily jump in hospitalizations since the start of the crisis – but Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that the state was ” first wave ”.

Philidelphia and Washington, DC, should be new hot spots for the coronavirus pandemic, said Dr. Deborah Birx during a conference call with House Democrats Wednesday, should be new hot spots for the coronavirus pandemic, said Dr. Deborah Birx during a conference call with House Democrats Wednesday, according to a source on the call.

Birx added that the Philadelphia metropolitan area sees 1,400 cases a day. Washington had about 500 new cases a day and Baltimore had 200 new cases a day.

You can track the spread of coronavirus cases in the United States here.

November preview

The key points:

Biden leads Trump from 53% to 42% among registered voters, roughly stable according to the CNN poll in early March.

Biden also has an advantage over Trump because it is more reliable in managing several key issues, including responding to the coronavirus epidemic (52% to 43%), healthcare (57% to 39%) and aid middle class (57% to 38%).

Yet Trump narrowly dominates Biden over who would do a better job of managing the economy, with 50% saying the President would do it and 46% saying Biden.

Remember: While the nationwide picture shows that Biden begins with an advantage among voters in general, the national ballot cannot address the race for state-by-state constituencies that ultimately determines the presidency.