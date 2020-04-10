Trolls World Tour review – CNN

Due to the coronavirus, Universal Pictures moved the planned theatrical release to make it available on demand – one of the first major films to bypass cinemas entirely in the middle of home shelter orders. In theory, this would be an escape for the kids, and could potentially allow the studio to recoup at least some of its investment.

Creatively speaking, this sequel produced by DreamWorks Animation from the 2016 movie “Trolls” is completely forgettable – psychedelic and colorful, with a message that celebrates our differences in the most obvious way. The plot, as it is, involves a villain named Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) who sings hard rock and wants to stamp out all other forms of music in Troll Country.

It’s up to Poppy (Anna Kendrick), pop princess Troll and her friend Branch (Justin Timberlake) to try to thwart her, via a tour of all the different music of the extended kingdom, including hip hop, country and classic.

Where the best animated films work for adults and children, “Trolls” doesn’t really have much to offer either. It’s too aimless and noisy for adults who might appreciate some of the references and vocal cameos, and although there is a lot to watch and hear in a jukebox musical way, it’s hard to imagine that many children understand the jokes at the expense of jazz and yodel. .

Yet, watching it at home, what came out clearly – if not as loud as the rest of the film – is that this film is meant to be enjoyed by an audience. It is an outing for families, an experience where adults and children can sit together in a dark theater, hoping that the latter get used to behaving in such a place, without sending their parents shouting in the lobby. In media circles there has been much speculation that the current change triggered suddenly and discerningly by the Covid-19 crisis will change consumer behavior in the long run. At the very least, this allows (or forces) studios to experiment with windows in terms of when and how films reach audiences, something they have been negotiating for ages with skeptical and defensive theater chains. It is possible that the convenience of having more and more home entertainment will take hold, even more than it has already done, during this crazy time. But it seems just as likely – especially for the genres of films that receive a response in person – that people will be thirsty for the common look of the film once it becomes available again, when possible. For “Trolls”, a crowd of grateful (and less cynical) tykes would probably have softened the groans a little. As it stands, I screened the film flanked by a child who, certainly, did not like him much better than I did. But when the credits rolled, I asked him if he thought he would have enjoyed it more if he had seen it in a theater. After a beat, he nodded, then said, “At least we could have ordered popcorn.” “Trolls World Tour” is available on request starting April 10 for $ 19.99. It is classified PG.

