Traces of coronavirus found in Massachusetts wastewater

According to a new study, coronavirus has been detected in Massachusetts wastewater at higher than expected levels, suggesting that there are many more undiagnosed patients than before.

Researchers from the biotechnology start-up Biobot Analytics took samples from a wastewater treatment plant in an unnamed metropolitan area at the end of March, according to a report Tuesday on medRxiv.

Eric Alm, one of the study’s authors, who has not yet been peer reviewed, stressed that the public is not at risk of contracting the virus from particles in wastewater, but they may have the potential to indicate the spread of the virus becoming, Newsweek reported.

“Even though these viral particles are no longer active or capable of infecting humans, they can still carry genetic material that can be detected using an approach called PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which amplifies the genetic signal of several orders of magnitude creating billions of copies of the genome for each starting virus, “Alm said at the exit.

The researchers, in collaboration with a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, analyzed the samples and found that the number of particles of coronavirus was comparable to 2,300 people infected with the virus.

But at the time of the tests, there were only 446 confirmed cases in the region, according to the study.

“It was interesting that our estimate was significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases in the region,” said Mariana Matus, CEO and co-founder of Biobot, according to Stat News.

The researchers shared their findings with local health officials who said it was plausible that there were hundreds of undetected cases.

“They could believe that [our] the figures could be correct and not outside the realm of possibilities, ”said Matus at the point of sale.