Top offensive challenge against Jason Garrett

We all know that the Giants’ O line has been an eyesore for many years now. … To what extent were the Giants’ O line problems due to poor training (including stubbornly keeping Ereck Flowers as a tackle)? And with [Jason] Garrett as the new OC in tandem with his trusted trainer O-line [Marc Colombo] who has experience in developing large offensive lines, is it reasonable or desirable to see an improvement in unit performance? – Bob Donnelly

Two valid questions. I blame the failures of Ereck Flowers mainly on Flowers. He did not work hard enough to resolve his glaring technical problems despite excellent training at the start of his career. Did you think that the front office (i.e. former managing director Jerry Reese) did not want Flowers to settle inside, as this would make his selection with global choice # 9 bad? One of the real disappointments of Pat Shurmur’s regime was that it became apparent that he did not have a solid staff. I don’t think offense line coach Hal Hunter had a good match with Flowers.

It is not wishful thinking that Garrett and Colombo will make the most of the offensive linemen they will work with. From what I hear, Colombo is an excellent teacher and a very fiery coach. He has done a remarkable job with the Cowboys, and there is every reason to believe that he will do a good job with the Giants. Of course, he is not a miracle worker; he needs good players.

What are the chances of re-signing Markus Golden? If not, what other pass-rushers can the Giants add, as it looks like they will hit the offensive line in the first round of the draft? – Noah

First of all, we don’t know for sure that the Giants will tackle the offensive line in the first round. We know they will take a top offensive lineman in the repechage, but it is not frozen that the selection will be made in the first round.

The Giants aren’t the only team to let Golden go on free will. There are 31 other teams that have looked at Golden’s work – and yes, his 10 bags for the Giants last season – and determined that what he asked for was not commensurate with what he was worth. The player does not fix the market, the market defines the market. Golden proved in 2019 that he can stay healthy and that his surgically repaired knee can withstand the rigors of a season. But he also missed a lot of training time as the Giants sailed through the knee problem. Golden will land somewhere, but I don’t think this Giants training regime is particularly close to his heart. This new group values ​​versatility and Golden is not the most versatile player. Additionally, the Giants have signed Kyler Fackrell as a free agency, and it is in many ways a duplicate of the Golden.

Paul, from what you saw last year, do you think the Giants made the right choice in last year’s draft using the sixth choice in total to take Daniel Jones? – Greg

I can’t lie: I was surprised when the Giants took Daniel Jones to No. 6. I knew they loved him and I thought he would be on the board at No. 17 for the Giants. I was wrong about this. At least one other team – the Broncos – would have taken Jones before the Giants joined him at No. 17. Looking at what Jones was able to do as a rookie, I think it was a great choice. Am I sold on Jones being a quarter franchise? Not yet. But he really organized a more than respectable rookie year. He was thrown into the field much faster than anyone expected. His only glaring problem was the safety of the ball – not holding the ball and losing it on a fumble. His interception rate (12 out of 459 successful attempts) was entirely acceptable. It’s hard to find quarters and at this point I would say Jones has a lot of potential.

Does the current Giants regime think enough about Daniel Jones in the long term that it will pass on Tua Tagovailoa if he is still sitting there when it is the Giants’ turn to fish at number 4? – Pete Ghobrial

Short answer: yes.

Longer answer: Yes, the Giants are thinking about Jones’ long-term potential enough to pass Tagovailoa in this year’s draft. The best scenario for the Giants is that they negotiate with the Dolphins or the Chargers if one of these teams is hot for Tua.

As a long-time subscription holder, what are the Giants’ plans for ticket prices this year and when should the bill be paid? – Lawrence Traino

We have reported that the giants are delaying payment times in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. And I don’t think the Giants will raise ticket prices for the 2020 season. That’s about the only good thing about a bad season: the property knows it’s hard to justify the increase ticket prices after a bad year. I’m pretty sure most fans would rather have a very good team and pay a few dollars more than what has happened in recent years.