Tim Long, writer of The Simpsons, sells colonial house in Los Feliz

Comedy author Tim Long, who is best known for his work on “The Simpsons”, signed an agreement in Los Feliz, selling his 1920s colonial-style home for $ 4.3 million. The buyers are the newest member of Fleetwood Mac, Neil Finn, and his wife, Sharon, show the real estate records.

The 98-year-old residence has seen a lot of action lately, swapping hands five times in the past 16 years. One of these owners was actress Katherine Heigl, who paid $ 2.55 million for the property in 2007 and sold it six years later for $ 2.622 million.

Closed and landscaped, the Hamptons style place has been the subject of work over the years but still remains in contact with its historical charm. Original details on the 4,340 square foot floor plan include columns, moldings, paneled walls, and French doors.

1/16 Entrance. (Alex Zarour) 2/16 The home. (Alex Zarour) 3/16 The living room. (Alex Zarour) 4/16 The formal dining room. (Alex Zarour) 5/16 The breakfast corner. (Alex Zarour) 6/16 The kitchen. (Alex Zarour) seven/16 The family room. (Alex Zarour) 8/16 Office. (Alex Zarour) 9/16 The bridge. (Alex Zarour) ten/16 The master bedroom. (Alex Zarour) 11/16 The enveloping patio. (Alex Zarour) 12/16 The back patio. (Alex Zarour) 13/16 The backyard. (Alex Zarour) 14/16 The pool and spa. (Alex Zarour) 15/16 The guest house. (Alex Zarour) 16/16 The front yard. (Alex Zarour)

White walls and hardwood floors cover most living spaces, but there are a few pops of bright color, including a bright red front door, a bold turquoise library, and a dining and bar area with floral wallpaper.

Elsewhere there is a sunny breakfast area, a chef’s kitchen, a desk and four bedrooms, including a master suite with a marble fireplace and a view of the city center.

Two spaces hang at the back of the house: a brick paved balcony and a wooden terrace with a dining room topped by a trellis. They both overlook an artist’s courtyard with swimming pool, spa, lawn and renovated guest house with exposed beams and designer bathroom.

Originally from Canada, Long wrote 30 episodes of “The Simpsons” and produced hundreds more. His other credits include “Politically Incorrect”, “Late Show with David Letterman” and Spy magazine.

Michael Maguire of Compass and Michael Maloney of Keller Williams Downtown L.A. held the list. Carrie Eckert of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.