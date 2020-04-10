Tiger Woods writes the history of golf at the 2019 Masters: a step back

More than a decade has passed since Tiger Woods won his last major golf tournament when he arrived at the Augusta National Golf Club last April for the 2019 Masters. However, solid victories in two major tournaments in 2018 and a Tour Championship victory had created a palpable anticipation that old Woods magic was in the air.

Golfers try to hide their competitiveness, or it was the old tradition. Tiger did not and could not. Every Saturday at any tournament, Tiger wants to beat the guy he plays with. If he plays well and victory is within reach and reason, beating his Saturday partner becomes even more important. And if his Saturday partner is someone he doesn’t like, it’s fine with Tiger. Golf at Tiger level requires mechanics, but also emotion. All competitive golf does.

You should almost feel sorry for Ian Poulter, paired with Tiger for Saturday and start the first round behind him. Tiger played well, and he finds Poulter, as some do, boring. (Too cheeky, too loud.) Then Poulter had the audacity to show up at Augusta on Saturday in lilac pants. Hadn’t he read Nike’s pre-tournament note that Tiger had already claimed lilac for Saturday, like his color for his third round turtleneck? That meant he owned lilac for the day. Poor Poulter. Tiger likes to beat everyone, but some golfers prefer to beat more than others.

The first two days at the Masters are different from its Saturdays, and Saturdays are different from Sundays. Thursday and Friday, the players leave in triplets. On weekends, after the thirty-six hole cut, they play in two. The table setting is complete. The game is faster. Sunday, when there are perhaps twenty players left with a chance to win, the atmosphere is tense and tense.

Saturday, Tiger knows the course well, because he plays that year, much better. It has adapted to the speed of the greens and the length of the fairway grass. He knows where his game is and what he can and cannot do. He knows that the better he plays on Saturday, the more judicious he can be on Sunday, and he’s a judicious golfer, far more than he seems. He starts his Saturday with a number in mind, which he wants to shoot. He has alluded to this several times over the years. What he does not recognize is a secondary objective, which is to bury his partner on Saturday. That we can see for ourselves. The bigger the hits, the better. One less guy to worry about Sunday. Tiger invented this mentality. Hogan never had it, nor did Arnold, Jack, Watson or Norman. To win a tournament by one or two, that’s fine, Tiger once said to Charlie Rose, “but it’s much better if you win it by five or six”.

Beating certain opponents is more important than others for Tiger Woods. One of these opponents on Saturday at the 2019 Masters was the rascal Ian Poulter, on the left. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Saturday, everything is fine for the fights. In a corner, in the lilac T-shirt, the former heavyweight champion of the world. In the other, in lilac pants, Kid Poults, straight from England. Augusta National’s first tee – the tee box, in the game’s descriptive lingo – 1 ” is a perfectly flat rectangle of green. It was open at one end and aligned at three depths by spectators on the other three sides. There was a humidity in the rising heat, the smell of spring earth with it, everyone hatted and lotion. Before, please. A hushed silence. Tiger Woods, now driving. A round of applause, a moment of silence. The loud clicking of a graphite driver’s head hitting a plastic golf ball at 120 miles per hour. Tiger looked quite happy. The sounds of a switchblade and a motorcycle.

The Masters 2019 was the seventy-fifth major in which Tiger had played as a pro. In the first forty-six of them, Tiger had won fourteen. In the third round of each of these victories, with one exception, Tiger scored lower than his partner. It’s a burial program. Similarly, as an amateur, Tiger has won thirty-six consecutive USGA games in six years. That’s why Nike offered him this giant salary when he turned professional. As a pro, Tiger has won eleven of his first twelve playoffs, which told you his match-play knockout mentality was alive and well. All these Saturday rounds have told you the same thing. He was going to beat the guy in front of him.

At the 1997 Masters, Tiger was paired with Colin Montgomerie on Saturday. Tiger shot a 65 on Monty’s 74. Before this round, his father, Earl, said to Tiger, “Go ahead and kick it.” After this tour, Monty told reporters with his authoritative English-Scottish accent: “We are all human beings here. There is no human chance that Tiger will just lose this tournament. It was the year that Tiger won by twelve.

In 2001, Tiger shot a Saturday 68 against 72 by Chris DiMarco. This means that on Sunday DiMarco would be playing with Mark Calcavecchia, and DiMarco, after what he had just gone through, was relieved. “He’s a Gator, I’m a Gator,” he said Saturday night, referring to their alma mater’s mascot. “Go out and have fun.” A common Tour attitude, but foreign to Tiger.

In 2002, Tiger shot a 66 in the third round against 71 by José María Olazábal. “It was the easiest of the sixty-six at Augusta I have seen in my whole life,” said Olazábal years later. “He dissected the course. I remember the Spanish media started asking me after the tour if I felt I had options for Sunday. I said, “What options? Haven’t you seen this guy playing? This tournament has an owner. »»

In 2005, Tiger shot 65 on David Howell’s 76. Howell, an Englishman, later said, “Tiger is fun to play.” It was a real compliment. That meant Tiger took care of his business, expertly and courteously, and gave Howell the room he needed to play his round, even if it meant shooting 76.

“The Second Life of Tiger Woods” by Michael Bamberger. (Avid Reader Press)

On a certain level, winning a golf tournament by strokes of seventy-two holes is simple: you just have to score the lowest score. It’s the distinguished way of seeing things.

Then there is the Tiger approach: beat everyone. And if you want your US Open victory in June to help you with the British Open in July, spray their. It’s boxing and match play golf, once you’ve got all those good putt cries. Stroke-play is the right side of a golfer’s brain. It’s logic and proportion. The match-play comes from the left, from the capital of controlled emotion. Marvin Gaye sings “Sexual Healing”.

Tiger is wired for match play. He demonstrated his mastery of golf by strokes, the professional game, when he won this first Masters in 1997 by twelve. Later, in his mid-twenties, with Y2K in the air and his colleagues from college to doctoral school, this must have appeared to Tiger: he had both the gene for match play and the gene for stroke play ; he was a left brain golfer and a right brain golfer; he could simultaneously seize the day and calm down. In other words, he was like no golfer before him. He had everything.

That Saturday at Augusta, Ian Poulter, his visor and shirt, dotted with approval agreements, played an almost perfect round of golf, a sun-drenched 68. He stood straight in front of the man and played the best he could. It was not enough. Tiger shot 67. Tiger’s lead over Poulter was one. Now it was two. Sunday was coming, and Ian Poulter would be the least of Tiger’s worries.

This article was adapted from “The second life of Tiger Woods” by Michael Bamberger. Copyright © 2020. Available from Avid Reader Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.