Tiger Woods on missing Masters, don’t defend the green jacket

Every golfer dreams of one day having the famous green Masters jacket in his possession. Tiger Woods only wishes he had the opportunity to lose him.

After his thrilling victory at Augusta last year – his first major title in 11 years – Woods is guaranteed to keep the jacket until at least mid-November, when the renowned event was rescheduled.

Woods – one of three golfers to win two consecutive Masters titles – was slated to start defending the title on Thursday.

“This is not how I wanted to keep the jacket longer. I wanted to go out and compete for it and win it again, like I did in 2002”, Woods said to GOLFTV. “But it’s not a normal circumstance, it’s not a normal world. It’s a very fluid and very different environment for all of us. Fortunately, we could potentially have a Masters in November and play there afterwards. guess I will defend then and I hope everything will happen. “

As the week of the year’s most anticipated tournament approaches, Woods believes his body was not fully aware that he would not be leaving any time soon.

“I was talking to [Justin Thomas] about it the other day and I was feeling energetic, I felt really alive and wired and a little bit irritable and I didn’t know what was going on, “said Woods. “And my body, unconsciously, I knew I had to prepare to leave and start playing at the Masters.

“My body was ready and I didn’t know why I was acting this way. It’s crazy … I’m wired, I’ve been doing it for 25 years now and so it’s hard to find the wire, these circuits now, I feel a little nervous. “

Unlike many athletes, Woods was able to continue practicing. In addition to the playground in his sprawling Florida backyard, the 44-year-old continued to play rounds at the nearby Medalist Golf Club.

“Almost all of the courses south of us are closed, but we remain open, so it was nice to go there and hit the golf balls a bit,” said Woods. “Obviously, we have our social distance, you cannot touch the rakes or touch the flags. One person per cart, but at least the members and their children can play a little, go out and do something active.”

At home, Woods is still fighting for control of the green jacket against his 11-year-old son Charlie.

“We have a deal, usually in the backyard every night, we are going to play betting games and the winner has to keep the green jacket in the closet,” said Woods. “Sometimes he went to his closet. Above all, he stayed in mine, but the fact that he was able to win it for me because there are no gains that are granted to this family. And so , it was fun to see him teasing me about fighting and being able to wear the jacket and have it in his closest one where he says it belongs. I’ll give it back to you tomorrow night, not tonight! and come, and we had a lot of fun with that.

“Fortunately, and unfortunately we won’t have this opportunity, I won’t have this opportunity to play for her and put her up there against the rest of the guys until November, but we’re going to take advantage of little things like that in the house. “

The putting went much better than the puzzles that Woods and his family built to pass the time.

“I tried to help Sam and Erica with this impious puzzle they have. They just finished a 2000 piece puzzle, and now there is a 3000 piece puzzle. I struggled because I am partially color blind – that being said, I do not know certain colors, so I ask myself the question: “Is this true?” They are tired of asking me, “said Woods. “They end up chasing me out of the puzzle. Once the borders are finished, I am useless. I can’t diffuse the colors as well as they do. “

Sitting next to his family, Woods featured the green jacket in a photo taken at home this week for a quarantine-style master’s dinner, which culminated in a cupcake fight.

“Well, I took the jacket off,” said Woods. “This jacket cannot contain any cupcakes. So, I take off the jacket … OK, come on! “