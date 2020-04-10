Thousands of Delta workers take unpaid leave amid coronavirus

Thousands of Delta Air Lines employees volunteered for unpaid leave as the carrier tried to save money during the coronavirus crisis.

Some 35,000 workers signed up for unpaid leave that Atlanta-based carrier started offering last month, CEO Ed Bastian said in a note from Thursday.

That represents more than a third of Delta’s roughly 91,000 full-time employees at the end of last year, according to its latest annual report.

Delta is looking for even more volunteers and is strengthening the benefits given to workers while they are away, Bastian said. He said last week that the company offered longer term absences of six, nine and 12 months.

Delta first offered leave without pay in mid-March, when it imposed a hiring freeze and reduced its flight capacity in response to the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has resulted in travel restrictions around the world and reduced demand for flights.

Delta’s rivals, American Airlines and United Airlines, have also offered employees voluntary leave as the virus hit their businesses. International carriers Cathay Pacific and Emirates have taken similar action.

The executives of the three major American carriers have cut their own wages while seeking sacrifices from front-line workers. Bastian said in March that he would give up his salary for six months. United CEO Oscar Munoz also drops his base salary while US President Robert Isom cuts his salary by 55%.

