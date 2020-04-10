This week’s Time magazine cover highlights frontline coronavirus workers

Latest edition of Time has five different covers – each highlighting a worker on the front lines fighting coronaviruses: paramedics, an anesthesiologist and a cafeteria employee.

Their stories and more are presented in print and online, told through photos or videos they have taken of themselves at work or interviews with Time correspondents who have spent shifts with them.

There are stories of a coroner in Albany, Georgia, a small town that has become a coronavirus hotspot. The wife of a bus driver who died while protecting his passengers from the virus talks about his illness. And an Asian-American doctor treating coronavirus patients struggles to be celebrated for his work and stereotyped for his ethnicity.

Media organizations had to be creative in covering the coronavirus crisis while working from a distance. Some journalists, including Lauren del Valle and Miguel Marquez of CNN and Charlotte Alter of Time, have been allowed inside hospitals to cover the crisis from the ground, although their time is limited and they must follow strict security measures.