This date in sport: the Kings succeed “Miracle over Manchester”

In one of the most astonishing comebacks in Stanley Cup playoff history, the Kings scored “The Miracle on Manchester” on that date in 1982, beating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime against goal of rookie Daryl Evans at 2:35 suddenly. death.

The Kings were behind 5-0 at the start of the third period and trailed 5-4 with five seconds left when Steve Bozek scored. Evans’ 25-foot strike on goalkeeper Grant Fuhr’s right shoulder gave L.A a 2-1 lead in the first round’s five-game series.

In baseball games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers would have faced the Washington Nationals in the first of three games at Dodger Stadium. The Nationals beat the Dodgers in five games in the 2019 National League division streak on their way to the World Series title.

The Angels were to open an eight-game trip with the first of three games in Detroit against the Tigers.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1961 – South African player Gary Player shoots 74 more than normal in the final round, but is good enough to beat Arnold Palmer and Charley Coe at once to win the Masters. The player, who becomes the first foreign player to win the first major tournament of the season, receives help when Palmer double-bogeys the last hole.

1988 – Scotsman Sandy Lyle sinks a putt birdie over the 18th hole for a one-stroke victory over Mark Calcavecchia in the Masters, making him the first British player to win the tournament. Lyle’s seven shots from the bunker landed at the green and rolled within 10 feet of the hole.

1995 – Andre Agassi becomes the best tennis player in the world, finishing the 101-week streak of Pete Sampras in first place. Agassi defeated Sampras in four sets in the Australian Open final, then went on to a streak of 26 consecutive wins on the hard circuit.

1996 – Norm Duke defines an ass. Professional bowling. record with three consecutive games of 300 games. Duke, who finished the first round with 300 in a row, opens the second round with his third perfect match of the day.

2003 – Goalkeeper Jean-Sébastien Giguere sets NHL record stoppage in playoff debut with 63 in 3-1 win over Ducks (then Mighty Ducks) in 2-1 overtime against Red Wings from Detroit. Paul Kariya’s goal at 3:18 of the third additional period gives Anaheim a four-game sweep.

2005 – Tiger Woods wins the Masters, returning a surprising challenge from Chris DiMarco with a 15 foot birdie putt on the first hole of the playoffs. Woods, who made a miraculous chip-in for a birdie in the 16th hole, adds a fourth green jacket to his wardrobe and is the first player to win four Masters before being 30 years old.

2007 – Roger Goodell is cracking down on player misconduct in the NFL which has afflicted his first seven months as a commissioner, suspending Adam “Pacman” Jones of Tennessee for the 2007 season and Chris Henry of Cincinnati for eight games. Jones’ out of scope incidents include a fight at a Las Vegas club.

2010 – The Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot after scoring three shorthanded goals in 64 seconds on the same penalty in a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. This is the first time that an NHL team has achieved the feat. Daniel Paille, Blake Wheeler and Steve Begin scored in the second period to make it 3-0.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press