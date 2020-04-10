The top 10 women Joe Biden could choose as VP

And one of the first big decisions Biden has to make in this race is who he will choose as the vice president – a process he has signaled is already underway.

“You have to start deciding now who you’re going to get your background check on as vice-presidential candidates and it takes time,” Biden said last week during the VP check process.

While the choice veep always matters – less in terms of the electoral map than for what it says about how the potential president will make big decisions – there is no doubt that this choice for Biden is an extremely important decision. Biden will be 78 years old if / when he swears in as president in January 2021 – by far the oldest person ever elected for a first term.

To his credit, Biden was open about his age as a factor in the race and the importance he attached to the choice of VPs.

“[O]One of the ways to deal with age is to build a bench – to build a bench of younger, truly skilled people who have not had the exposure that others have had, but who are fully capable to be the leaders of the next four, eight, 12.16 years to lead the country, “said Biden last week during a virtual fundraiser.

So who will choose Biden? We know it will be a woman – he promised it in the last Democratic debate last month – but which one? Below is my ranking of the 10 women politicians most likely to be this choice right now. (You can see my initial VP ranking here.) Can’t see your choice? Don’t you think your favorite is ranked high enough? Never scared! We do this every two weeks! Stay tuned!

10. Michelle Lujan Grisham: Governor of New Mexico is not well known nationally – despite three terms in the House before being elected to his current position in 2018. She is on the list because she is one of the elected the highest ranking Latinos in the country – – and it represents a region of the country (the Southwest) which is grow up like crazy . (Previous ranking: 10)

9. Stacey Abrams: If political Twitter chose the VP candidate, Abrams, who almost won the governorship of Georgia in 2018, would be the overwhelming choice # 1. Her run in 2018 made her a star and her work on issues of voting rights have since kept it in the national spotlight. The biggest problem for Abrams? Experience. The highest office she has ever held is the State House. And Biden has repeatedly said that experience is very important to him; "You should be able to turn around and say to your vice president," It's your responsibility. "Because the job is too big for a man or a woman," said the former vice president last August . (Previous ranking: 7)

8. Val Demings: The Florida House member barely missed my original Top 10, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought Demings deserved a spot on the list. Here's why: Before coming to Congress, Demings was the first female police chief in Orlando, Florida. In her relatively short time in the House – she was first elected in the 10th district in 2016 – she quickly became a rising star. Demings was one of seven House Democrats chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (California) to serve as directors during Trump's Senate impeachment trial. (Previous classification: not classified)

7. Tammy Baldwin: If you think Wisconsin is the Midwestern state Trump must win to run for a second term, then choosing a popular state senator makes a lot of sense for Biden. (Baldwin won the re-election with 55% in 2018.) In addition, Baldwin would be a historic choice: the first gay vice-presidential candidate for either of the major parties. (Previous ranking: 8)

6. Tammy Duckworth: Duckworth is my black horse candidate to do the last three of Biden. Why? She is from the Midwest (Illinois). She would be a historic choice as the first Asian American to appear on a national ticket for a big party. And her personal story – the Blackhawk helicopter she flew during the Iraq war was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade and Duckworth lost both of his legs and the full use of his right arm in the incident – is incredible . (Previous ranking: 6)

5. Elizabeth Warren: The Massachusetts senator is losing two places this week because it does not meet two of Biden’s criteria for his second in command. One, at 70, Warren is younger than Biden but not exactly of a different generation. Second, Biden said in New Hampshire last month that he wanted a vice president with “some correlation between their opinions and mine,” specifically mentioning support for “Medicare for All” as a non-starter. While Warren was somewhat hesitant in supporting Medicare for All, she was certainly a strong supporter of a government-run program for much of his presidential candidacy. (Previous ranking: 3)

4. Catherine Cortez Masto: The Nevada senator does not receive as much buzz as some of the three people ranked above her on this list, but that can be a good thing since early buzz is not always an indicator of future success. (Do you remember Julián Castro, vice-presidential candidate in 2016?) And Cortez Masto has a very powerful advocate for the former majority in the Senate (and longtime colleague of Biden) Harry Reid. According to Mediaite , Reid recently told Biden that Cortez Masto was his choice for VP and Biden replied that it was in his top three. (Previous ranking: 5)

3. Amy Klobuchar: Klobuchar made headlines very recently – for reasons she prefers not to be: her husband has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Fortunately, he returned from the hospital late last month, and the Minnesota senator spoke about her husband’s fight against the virus. Depending on how prevalent coronavirus is a problem in November, this type of personal experience could be important for voters (and therefore for Biden). Klobuchar also has its roots in the Midwest, a record of easy wins in a swing-ish state and centrist politics working in its favor. (Previous ranking: 2)

2. Gretchen Whitmer: Nobody has lost sight of that the governor of Michigan was one of the first guests of the new Biden podcast – and that on this, he congratulated her as "exceptional governor" and "one of the most talented people in the country in my opinion". Whitmer's pragmatic policy fits well with Biden's, and her age – she is 48 – would make a clear generational bridge for Biden. Additionally, Whitmer's profile has exploded recently as she battles the coronavirus in its state and Trump's attacks on the work she does. (Previous ranking: 4)