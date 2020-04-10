The top 10 women Joe Biden could choose as VP

And one of the first big decisions Biden has to make in this race is who he will choose as the vice president – a process he has signaled is already underway.

“You have to start deciding now who you’re going to get your background check on as vice-presidential candidates and it takes time,” Biden said last week during the VP check process.

While the choice veep always matters – less in terms of the electoral map than for what it says about how the potential president will make big decisions – there is no doubt that this choice for Biden is an extremely important decision. Biden will be 78 years old if / when he swears in as president in January 2021 – by far the oldest person ever elected for a first term.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/zsN6S0yprHg/index.html