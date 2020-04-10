The Strokes album “The New Abnormal” breaks down

“The New Abnormal” is the first since “The Comedown Machine” of 2013.

The new album includes nine tracks, including the previously released singles “Bad Decisions”, “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus” and “At the Door”.

The New York group that formed in 1998 is best known for several songs over the years, including “Last Nite”, “Juicebox” and “Reptilia”.

It was produced by the famous Rick Rubin and the cover is “Bird on Money” by the late neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.