The Strokes album “The New Abnormal” breaks down

by April 10, 2020 entertainment
The Strokes album "The New Abnormal" breaks down

“The New Abnormal” is the first since “The Comedown Machine” of 2013.

The new album includes nine tracks, including the previously released singles “Bad Decisions”, “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus” and “At the Door”.

The New York group that formed in 1998 is best known for several songs over the years, including “Last Nite”, “Juicebox” and “Reptilia”.

It was produced by the famous Rick Rubin and the cover is “Bird on Money” by the late neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/pe7er0cMBDc/index.html

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Trolls World Tour review - CNN

Trolls World Tour review – CNN

April 10, 2020
Jerry Seinfeld Netflix Special '23 Hours to Kill 'Sets Broadcast Date

Jerry Seinfeld Netflix Special ’23 Hours to Kill ‘Sets Broadcast Date

April 10, 2020
Phoebe Waller-Bridge on stage in 'Fleabag': watch it on Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on stage in ‘Fleabag’: watch it on Amazon

April 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *