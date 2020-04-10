The shortage of N95 masks comes down to this key material: “The supply chain has gone mad”

N95 masks look pretty simple: two outer layers of fabric that form the shape of the mask, with a thin filter in between.

It is this sandwich interior layer which complicates the construction of the mask and differentiates the medical grade protection of a homemade mask.

A strong increase in the demand for materials for this layer is a reason global shortage N95.

Coronavirus: the race for the answer ›

More in Coronavirus: the race to respond



The filter is made up of thousands of non-woven fibers, each thinner than a lock of hair and fused by a process known as meltblown extrusion.

Hardware manufacturers have been pushed to produce at unprecedented levels, straining an industry that relies on complex machinery and specialized training that is both technical and partly “art form”, according to some in the industry.

“The supply chain has gone mad for this particular material,” said Nozi Hamidi, vice president of marketing and business development for SWM International, one of more than two dozen domestic blown material manufacturers molten. “We experienced this when SARS occurred about 17 years ago, but not to this extent. It is just absolutely crazy.”

When the coronavirus began to spread rapidly in January in China and Taiwan, Chinese manufacturers of meltblown materials began to wait for their own orders.

Taiwan, with 24 million inhabitants, capable of producing 91 million masks per week, has banned exports of this material. To put Taiwan’s production into perspective, the United States’ largest producer of masks, 3M, can supply 55 million masks per month.

The changes in the Chinese and Taiwanese markets “have made waves in the supply chain,” said Hamidi.

Around this time, SWM and other American manufacturers began to take steps to increase production capacity. SWM increased its capacity by 250% by hiring and training new workers and converting its factory in Middletown, Delaware, so that it could operate 24 hours a day.

Even with the increase, Hamidi said the company had to warn new customers of the long waits and even refer some to competitors.

“We are trying not to push people away, but the reality of the situation, at least for us, is that we are full well in 2020, so if we accept a new customer now, they basically have to wait,” said Hamidi. said. “We have to tell them it could be until the end of 2020 or in 2021 before we can actually help you become a new customer.”

The meltblown material is made on 90 inch wide conveyor belts, covered with layers of fine white plastic fibers which combine to have the consistency of cotton candy, before each yarn is simultaneously fed into the ‘one of the thousands of tiny holes precisely formed. A blast of hot air from the other side fuses the fibers so tightly that even if air can pass through the microscopic perforations between them, more than 95% of the microbes cannot pass.

This is what makes the meltblown layer the most important part of the mask and the most difficult to produce, according to Albert Shih, professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan.

“The two outer layers, there are a lot of supplies, but this material is not easy to obtain or make, and you cannot just start a new line. You have to show that microbes will not penetrate it and n ‘won’t enter the lungs, “Shih said.

Even established companies are struggling to increase production because they can’t just buy more machines, according to Dave Rousse, president of INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry.

“There are only five or six companies around the world that make these machines, and they are not cheap. They are size machines, lots of technology, lots of air handling, lots of electronics , a lot of precision moving parts. “said Rousse. “Normally, it takes nine to 12 months before you can get a machine delivery.”

He added that INDA even explored the use of obsolete fiberglass material that was used for filtration before meltblowing became standard.

“It is more fragile and, as you can imagine, not as comfortable. But in a pinch, there could be people doing what can be called into action,” said Rousse.

Rousse said the demand for face masks with blown-in filters is “much higher” than it has ever been.

“We have had conversations with hospitals and medical unions who will not feel comfortable until they have stocks. And you have a lot more people who feel the need to follow the advice of the CDC wearing a face mask in public. And they say, “If I want to wear a mask, I want the best fucking mask money can buy,” said Rousse.

This demand may ward off other uses of meltblown materials, including other medical and safety products, according to Brad Kalil, director of INDA Market Intelligence and Economic Insights.

“Before the outbreak, only about a third of the melt-blown production was actually filtered,” said Kalil. “A part is intended for wipes, a part for sorbents, which are absorbent materials for oil ramps or store floors which absorb water and oil. A part is intended for transportation in the acoustic material of ‘a car, and part goes to surgical medical care of wounds. “

But the industry has changed as quickly as American society in recent weeks. Many in the blow molding industry are among those considered essential and allowed to report to work every day. A SWM engineer who asked not to be named said, “It was a grind, and the grind is not pretty,” but said that he and his team realize that they are playing a role in a fight. wider.

“These are uncertain times. We know it is a priority product, and we are proud of it,” said the engineer.