The right way to set up your new home office

I’ll be honest: I wrote this session cross-legged on my sofa, leaning on my laptop.

Probably not the best position for my posture, but in a New York apartment (read: small) with two children and a husband, I will take all the space I can have.

So many workers find themselves working from home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. And many of us have no designated space to settle in.

Even if you have a home office, you probably didn’t think you would spend more than 40 hours a week on it.

The basic rules: Look for a quiet space, with a flat surface. It is even better if it is near a window to give some natural light and fresh air. You want your desk to be at elbow height when seated. Setting up a camp near the points of sale will also help save your mental health.

Sit like a pro: Your legs should be parallel to the floor when you are sitting with your feet on the floor or on a footrest (which is easy to improvise with a box).

Place the monitor: Try to place your monitor at eye level and place it at a close distance. If possible, get a separate keyboard and mouse for your laptop so you can support your screen at the correct height.

Move: Make sure you take breaks and take a walk, especially if your workspace is not ideal. Give your muscles time to relax and stretch.

Need inspiration? Some people get pretty creative when it comes to creating their own remote offices. From ironing boards to alcohol cupboards, people prove that work can really be done from anywhere (well, anywhere in the house).

Check-out this video for advice to find the best place to work in your home and how to be most efficient.

WHO East hiring during the pandemic?

I keep reminding myself that those of us who are trying to make our home offices more comfortable are lucky to still have a paycheck.

Not all work can be done remotely and millions of people have been on leave or laid off in the past few weeks. This morning the government reported this another 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment benefits last week.

But there are still companies that hire.

Nathaniel Meyersohn of CNN reports that the large retail and grocery chains that have remained open reports that the large retail and grocery chains that have remained open quickly add to their payroll to meet customer demand.

And the numbers are pretty staggering: Walmart wants to add 150,000 workers until the end of May, Amazon plans to hire 100,000 more, and CVS is looking to fill 50,000 positions. Dollar General, Kroger, Albertsons and 7-Eleven are also looking for help.

While job openings are good news for job seekers, Meyersohn reports that some existing part-time workers “are frustrated that new workers are arriving when they are already struggling to find enough hours to pay their bills. ” They fear that new workers will encroach on their working hours or reduce their chances of eventually becoming full-time.

“Crazy Puncture For Money” For Small Business Owners

Small business owners feel race for livelihoods, reports Jeanne Sahadi of CNN. Many are in desperate need of cash injections, as sales have dried up following large home orders.

The federal stimulus plan’s check protection program is expected to repay up to $ 349 billion in first-come, first-served loans, but program details were still unclear, even after the launch of the program on Friday.

However, lenders were inundated with applicants when the program opened.

Now many small businesses are still waiting to find out if they have been approved and when they will see the money. A small business owner called it a “crazy grab for money”.

Tapping your 401 (k): should you do it?

Do you feel a little short of money? Or even negative in cash? The federal stimulus package has eased some of the restrictions on using your 401 (k) prematurely.

Typically, tapping into your retirement funds before the age of 59 and a half would result in an early withdrawal penalty of 10%. But the new legislation eliminates this penalty for those affected by the pandemic.

Dusting off old hobbies

Do you remember your favorite hobby when you were younger and had much more free time in your hands? Well, it’s never too late to get it back. With most of the country under home stay orders, Americans fall in love with sewing, doodling and model trains.

Coffee break

Speaking of DIY … It’s one thing to create your own workspace, but can you also have your hair cut?

Many of us are looking a bit shaggy over these days and missing the professionals who help us look good.

So how hard is it to cut your hair? Watch this video before burst the mowers.

Let’s go back

We want to know your successes, your best tips and tricks, and even your failures and the lessons you learned along the way. Remember: we are all in the same boat. Email us at [email protected] and tell us what you want us to cover.