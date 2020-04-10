The passage of Jerry Stackhouse Wizards embittered him on Michael Jordan

Sometimes playing with your hero isn’t all it is, even if that idol is Michael Jordan.

Jerry Stackhouse, another North Carolina Tar Heels product, teamed up with His Airness in Washington during the last NBA season in Jordan in 2002-03, Jordan’s second season with the Wizards after a three-year absence his retirement from the Chicago Bulls in 1998.

“Honestly, I wish I never played in Washington for a number of reasons,” said Stackhouse, now coach of Vanderbilt, on ESPN. “The Woj Pod“Thursday.” I felt like we were on our way to Detroit before being traded there. But it was really difficult to be able to be in a situation with an idol who – at this particular point, I felt to be a better player. And things always went through Michael Jordan. “

Stackhouse has played 18 seasons in the NBA, including two in Washington after being traded by the Detroit Pistons for Rip Hamilton in exchange for six players in 2002. He averaged 21.5 points per game in his best season in his first season under former Bulls coach Doug Collins, just ahead of Jordan Jordan, 39, the lowest in career 20.0 points per game in a 37-45 team.

“I think Doug Collins – I love Doug. But I think it was an opportunity for him to make up for the bad times they may have had in Chicago, “said Stackhouse. “So (it was) pretty much everything Michael wanted to do. We got off to a very good start, then I think he didn’t like the way the offense was going because it was going through me a little more. He wanted to get a little more isolation on the post, of course, so we had more isolation for him on the post.

“And it just kind of spiraled in a way that I didn’t like at all this season. The kind of image I had in my mind of Michael Jordan and the respect I had for him, I lost a little during this year. ”