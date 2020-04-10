The other story of an adjourned Masters: “An economic disaster”

Master’s Week is also known as the 13th month in Augusta, Georgia, a special Saturday to April Sunday where traders, retailers and creative entrepreneurs can earn an additional month of income in seven days.

Restaurants, retail stores, hotels, caterers, event planners, mom-and-pop stores and anyone with a lawn large enough to park cars can reap a big boost when the Masters is played at Augusta National Golf Club off Washington Road. This is why the postponement of the 2020 tournament was devastating for many members of the community, despite the postponement of its November date.

“It’s an economic disaster,” said Brian Bush, a real estate lawyer in Augusta. “Commercial entities, companies and individuals depend on this week. It could be as simple as housekeeping which allows people to park on the grass before and they get $ 20 per car. It ends up being a little money for this family. Or it could be the family who earns an income by renting their house; or people who bought items they plan to sell. There is no way to adequately describe the impact of not having the tournament on the city of Augusta. “

Thursday should have been the first round of what is traditionally the first major championship of the year. The azaleas around Amen Corner would be in full bloom and the five-time winner Tiger Woods would dramatically defend the green jacket he captured last year. But the Masters, like the rest of the sports world, has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday, there have been nearly 11,000 confirmed cases and 379 related deaths in Georgia.

This has been a double blow to the Augusta economy. Not only have closed businesses and their employees lost their normal income method, they have also lost the additional income generated by the Masters.

“I’m very sorry for small businesses,” Bush told the Post. “Not only are they losing income from Masters Week, but everything has been taken out from under you. Even the normal crowd has disappeared. “

The Masters announced that it had postponed the tournament from November 12 to 15. But adjusting to November will not be as easy – if golf is even played in November – as the Augusta community is unlikely to generate income close to the income normally generated in April.

It is estimated that a typical Master generates $ 100 million, but it is probably much more. The Masters is a global event that attracts fans from around the world. One year of planning goes on to maximize the week. Arrangements for accommodation, transportation, catering were put in place months ago and may be difficult to adjust.

“It is a lost conclusion that there will be far fewer people showing up in the fall than in April,” said Bush. “It’s totally unprecedented and no one knows exactly what’s going to happen.”

Tradition is a big part of its charm. The last time the Masters was not played as planned, it was canceled 77 years ago for World War II. Since then, it has been the only major golf tournament held on the same golf course, in the same city and at the same time of year.

“The Masters is a lifetime event that takes place every year,” said Bennish Brown, CEO of the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The Master means so much locally for so many people. It was a blow to us mentally. It’s a moment that everyone is looking forward to because it really helps to provide more for this nest egg. People rent houses and use the money to pay for their mortgage, school fees or home renovations. The runoff is incredible in many ways. “

Bush has rented his five-bedroom home for the past 15 years. It is approximately one mile from Augusta National. Its first tenants were part of a global company that brought in customers from all over the world. Now he is renting to a group of journalists, who plan to return in November. Others may not be so lucky.

“There have been a lot of reschedules and many cancellations,” said Nikki Johnson, owner of A Family Affair Catering in Augusta. “We have been closed from the start because we cannot serve our audience. We cannot serve food or have a function with more than 10 guests. It was a little stressful. “

Meanwhile, owners planning to rent their homes during the Masters have completed their annual spring cleaning, but now have nowhere to go. Bush said he used past rental income to pay off debts, renovate his house, and take the family on a week-long cruise. “The main goal is to get the devil out of town so you don’t have to deal with rising restaurant prices and the hustle and bustle of additional traffic,” said Bush.

Now everything has to be changed or canceled. Refunds depend on each contract. While Augusta National is calm, its community remains nervous.

“The way it impacts people, there is no way to wrap your head,” said Bush. “It’s just crazy.”