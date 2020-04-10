The mystery of the old ornate ostrich eggs could finally be cracked

A 5,000-year-old mystery surrounding how a collection of ostrich the eggs got their colorful decorations maybe eventually cracked.

Ornate eggs were precious objects in the elite circles of Mediterranean civilizations Bronze and Iron Age , but little was known about how they were produced, marketed and moved in the region.

So, just in time for Easter, the researchers re-examined a group of five eggs that were on display at the British Museum in London and discovered that their original story was “much more complicated than we imagined.”

A decorated egg from the tomb of Isis, Vulci, Italy. Credit: © British Museum administrators

The team, from the universities of Bristol and Durham, discovered that eggs were marketed in a large region of the Mediterranean after being taken from wild bird nests – which is no small task given that ostriches can be dangerous animals. Their study was published in the journal Antiquity.

The vast area around which they were traded suggests that the ancient world “was much more interconnected than previously thought,” said Tamar Hodos, reader of Mediterranean archeology at the Bristol School of Arts, in a press release.

“Using a variety of isotopic indicators, we were able to distinguish eggs laid in different climatic zones (cooler, wetter and warmer, drier). What surprised us most was that eggs from two areas were found at sites in the other area, suggesting wider trade routes, “added Hodos.

The eggs on display at the museum were found in the tomb of Isis, an elite burial in Italy, and dated from around 625 to 550 BC.

Four of the eggs are carved and painted, while only one is painted. Their designs include animals, flora, geometric designs, soldiers and tanks, and all were shaped into vessels with metal ties – none of which survived.

“We also found that the eggs need time to dry before the shell can be carved and therefore require safe storage. This has economic implications, as storage requires long-term investment and this, combined with the risk involved, would add to the luxury value of an egg, “said Hodos.